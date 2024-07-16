Laura Marling confirms new album ‘Patterns In Repeat’

Songwriting luminary Laura Marling will release her next album, ‘Patterns In Repeat’, on 25th October via Chrysalis/Partisan Records.

It will act as a follow up to 2020’s ‘Song For Our Daughter’, which Laura originally wrote about a fictional daughter, before giving birth to her actual daughter in 2023. As such, the new LP is set to reflect on the dynamics and patterns of family life, and will thematically dig into concepts of generational behaviours and familial legacy.

Speaking about the intimate inspirations behind ‘Patterns In Repeat’, Laura has shared: “New parents feel like they discovered that feeling - one of the very finest that life has to offer, of looking into the eyes of your child and feeling the enormity of the picture as a whole, the enormity of a precarious life, celestial, fragile and extraordinary, taking its place among the comparatively banal constellation of a family. This banal constellation seems to have dominated the writing of ‘Patterns in Repeat’ - the drama of the domestic sphere, the frail threads that bind a family together, the good intentions we hold onto for our progeny and the many and various ways they get lost in time. So much complexity in the banal, the caged, the everyday.

“Being as I am, 34 years old, now 15 years and 8 albums into a life in song, I am unable to escape the fact that each record has served as a time-stamped chapter of my life (though some have appeared more a premonition). Now, here we are, following a youth spent desperately trying to understand what it is to be a woman, I am at the brow of the hill, with an entirely new and enormous perspective surrounding me.”

You can listen to the album’s lead single, ‘Patterns’, below.