Listen Matilda Mann links up with spill tab for new song ‘Borderline Insane’
The new single is about “those times when you have no idea what to wear for a date and everything keeps going wrong and you look crazy cause you’re slightly going crazy!”
Joining forces for a new indie-rock bop, Matilda Mann and spill tab have teamed up for ‘Borderline Insane’.
“‘Borderline Insane’ is about those times when you have no idea what to wear for a date and everything keeps going wrong and you look crazy cause you’re slightly going crazy!” Matilda explains. “And while I’ve overthought every tiny detail, my date sat there looking perfect without even trying.”
“I’ve been such a fan of spill tab for so long and it’s a dream to have her angel-like verse on the track,” she adds. “We wanted ‘Borderline Insane’ to be the upbeat, fun, crazy song that you put on while getting ready for the day. We can all be insane together.”
Have a listen to ‘Borderline Insane’ below.
