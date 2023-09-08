News
Meet Me @ The Altar drop new track ‘Strangers’
It lands ahead of the band’s UK tour in October.
Meet Me @ The Altar have today shared ‘Strangers’, a propulsive new pop-punk cut taken from the deluxe version of their acclaimed debut album ‘Past // Present // Future’ (due to hit shelves on 29th September).
Discussing the track, the band’s frontwoman Edith Victoria has said “‘Strangers’ wrestles with self-consciousness. It’s about experiencing the nagging self-doubt that fuels imposter syndrome or accuses you of not being strong enough to endure what life has a tendency to throw at you. The song explores the sensation that you’re missing out on being your true self and reaching your full potential because you can’t shake the thought that you’re not good enough. Sometimes I catch myself questioning how much further along I might be toward my goals if it weren’t for anxiety and self-sabotage.”
The new track follows previous deluxe release ‘Give It Up’, as well as Meet Me @ The Altar’s anticipated cover of ‘Take Me Away’ (from the iconic noughties film Freaky Friday). All these and much more are sure to be included in the set list for the band’s upcoming tour, which will see them visit the following UK cities:
OCTOBER
28 Leeds, The Key Club
30 Glasgow, King Tut’s
31 Manchester, Rebellion
NOVEMBER
01 London, The Underworld
Watch the official video for ‘Strangers’ below.
