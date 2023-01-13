After announcing that her eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ will be out on 10th March, Miley Cyrus is giving us the first taste of what to expect, sharing new single ‘Flowers’.

Exploring themes of “self-love and courage” on the new track, Miley’s new album is described by her as a “love letter to LA”, and is noted as a reflection of the strength Miley has found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.

Miley released her last album ‘Plastic Hearts’ in 2020. In our review of the record, we said, “Miley’s seventh era seems to be the one that suits her best, her huge vocals and penchant for penning irresistible melodies lending themselves with ease to big growling rock-leaning anthems. Still with a pop gloss sheen to finish it off, her pop star to rock star journey will have a little something for every listener. Best of both worlds, eh?”

Revisit the full review of ‘Plastic Hearts’ here, and check out new single ‘Flowers’ below!