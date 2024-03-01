News
Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’
The track comes hot on the heels of Miley’s first ever Grammy wins.
Having been teasing its release on social media all week, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have today dropped ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’, their groovy new joint effort.
The track was debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter show, and marks the multi-hyphenate’s second collab of the year, following Mumford & Sons team-up ‘Good People’. As for Miley, her 2024 is going from strength to strength - earlier this month, she scooped her first ever Grammy award wins for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for her earworm breakup banger, ‘Flowers’.
Watch the Jacob Bixenman-directed video for ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’ below.
Records, etc at
Miley Cyrus - Younger Now (Cd)
Miley Cyrus - Younger Now (Vinyl LP)
Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts (Vinyl LP - black)
Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts (Cd)
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Vinyl LP - black)
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Cd)
Read More
Teezo Touchdown covers ‘Making Flippy Floppy’ for Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album
It follows Paramore's re-imagined version of 'Burning Down The House'.
28th February 2024, 11:30am
Miley Cyrus releases new song ‘Used To Be Young’
The song follows album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ and a TV special.
25th August 2023, 10:07am
Miley Cyrus shares new video for ‘Jaded’
The single is taken from ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.
18th May 2023, 12:00am
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
4 Stars
More the post-break-up glow-up than heartbreak itself.
10th March 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Yard Act — Where’s My Utopia?
Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!