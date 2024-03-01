Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’

Having been teasing its release on social media all week, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have today dropped ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’, their groovy new joint effort.

The track was debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter show, and marks the multi-hyphenate’s second collab of the year, following Mumford & Sons team-up ‘Good People’. As for Miley, her 2024 is going from strength to strength - earlier this month, she scooped her first ever Grammy award wins for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for her earworm breakup banger, ‘Flowers’.

Watch the Jacob Bixenman-directed video for ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’ below.