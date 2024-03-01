News

Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’

The track comes hot on the heels of Miley’s first ever Grammy wins.

1st March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, News, Listen

Having been teasing its release on social media all week, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have today dropped ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’, their groovy new joint effort.

The track was debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter show, and marks the multi-hyphenate’s second collab of the year, following Mumford & Sons team-up ‘Good People’. As for Miley, her 2024 is going from strength to strength - earlier this month, she scooped her first ever Grammy award wins for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for her earworm breakup banger, ‘Flowers’.

Watch the Jacob Bixenman-directed video for ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’ below.

Play Video

Tags: Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, News, Listen

Latest News

Green Day are the cover stars of DIY’s March 2024 issue!

Green Day are the cover stars of DIYs March 2024 issue!

Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Green Man unveils Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup

Green Man unveils Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup

Griff offers up video for new track ‘Miss Me Too’

Griff offers up video for new track Miss Me Too’

Been Stellar to release debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ this summer

Been Stellar to release debut album Scream From New York, NY’ this summer

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY