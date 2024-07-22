Moonchild Sanelly shares audacious new cut ‘Sweet & Savage’

Having joined forces with Self Esteem last month for Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s comeback single ‘Big Man’, Moonchild Sanelly is back with a huge new track of her own, ‘Sweet & Savage’.

Merging a classic break-beat sample with the technicolour maximalism of hyperpop, the single showcases the same audacious attitude that we’ve come to expect from the South African artist, and has also landed alongside an exclusive COLOURS performance - check that out below.