News
Moonchild Sanelly shares audacious new cut ‘Sweet & Savage’
It follows a string of recent releases, including a collab with Self Esteem.
Having joined forces with Self Esteem last month for Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s comeback single ‘Big Man’, Moonchild Sanelly is back with a huge new track of her own, ‘Sweet & Savage’.
Merging a classic break-beat sample with the technicolour maximalism of hyperpop, the single showcases the same audacious attitude that we’ve come to expect from the South African artist, and has also landed alongside an exclusive COLOURS performance - check that out below.
With more new music on the horizon and details of a longer project - the follow up to 2022’s ‘Phases’ - to be announced soon, Moonchild Sanelly is gearing up for a busy rest of the year; catch her live on the following dates.
JULY 2024
26 WOMAD Festival
27 Ziongate Parallel, Amsterdam
AUGUST 2024
02 Wilderness Festival
03 OFF Festival, Poland
16 Green Man Festival
24 Shambala
31 Kalorama Festival, Portugal
SEPTEMBER 2024
14 Jazz Cafe Festival
OCTOBER 2024
31 Tou Scene, Stavanger
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Molde Mundo, Molde
02 Oslo World, Oslo
04 Quasimodo, Berlin
05 DE VK, Brussels
06 Le Hasard, Paris
07 Op Locatie, Amsterdam
11 Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
12 Rough Trade, Bristol
13 Colours, London
