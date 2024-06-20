News

Self Esteem teams up with Moonchild Sanelly for comeback single ‘Big Man’

It’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s first new music since her acclaimed 2021 album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

Photo: Yana Van Nuffel

20th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Moonchild Sanelly, Self Esteem, News, Listen, , Watch

Self Esteem has today shared her first new music in three years, the Moonchild Sanelly-featuring comeback single ‘Big Man’. 

Acting as a follow up to her acclaimed 2021 album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (the intervening years have seen Rebecca Lucy Taylor do a stint on stage in the West End as Sally Bowles in Cabaret), the track sees the pair tackle the enduring constraints of heteronormative gender roles from the perspective of a good boyfriend. 

Explaining more about the concept, Rebecca has said: “The [boyfriends] that are just chill and secure so they just leave you to it. The ones that don’t want a medal for doing the bins. The ones that see that you’re working your tits off so they go and get yet another thing you’ve ordered and missed the delivery of from the post office. The ones that don’t take your success as a direct threat to their existence. To me this is real masculinity.

Moonchild Sanelly adds: “We thought… what would it feel like… to be ourselves, doing what we do, and have a man who properly supported all that we are.  So Rebecca and I wrote from the perspective of our ideal partner. The song is from the hypothetical perspective of a man who supports their partner and is happy for their woman.  A man that is fully secure. A big man.”

You can check out the video for ‘Big Man’ - which Rebecca has described as “an inverse ‘I Want To Break Free’” Queen tribute - below.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Self Esteem live now.

Tags: Moonchild Sanelly, Self Esteem, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Nieve Ella explores imposter syndrome on latest song ‘Sugarcoated’

Nieve Ella explores imposter syndrome on latest song Sugarcoated’

METTE gets pumped on new single ‘Muscle’

METTE gets pumped on new single Muscle’

Fontaines DC unveil second album preview ‘Favourite’

Fontaines DC unveil second album preview Favourite’

The Japanese House shares new single ’:)’

The Japanese House shares new single ’:)’

King Krule drops surprise EP ‘SHHHHHH!’

King Krule drops surprise EP SHHHHHH!’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY