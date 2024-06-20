News
Self Esteem teams up with Moonchild Sanelly for comeback single ‘Big Man’
It’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s first new music since her acclaimed 2021 album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.
Self Esteem has today shared her first new music in three years, the Moonchild Sanelly-featuring comeback single ‘Big Man’.
Acting as a follow up to her acclaimed 2021 album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (the intervening years have seen Rebecca Lucy Taylor do a stint on stage in the West End as Sally Bowles in Cabaret), the track sees the pair tackle the enduring constraints of heteronormative gender roles from the perspective of a good boyfriend.
Explaining more about the concept, Rebecca has said: “The [boyfriends] that are just chill and secure so they just leave you to it. The ones that don’t want a medal for doing the bins. The ones that see that you’re working your tits off so they go and get yet another thing you’ve ordered and missed the delivery of from the post office. The ones that don’t take your success as a direct threat to their existence. To me this is real masculinity.
Moonchild Sanelly adds: “We thought… what would it feel like… to be ourselves, doing what we do, and have a man who properly supported all that we are. So Rebecca and I wrote from the perspective of our ideal partner. The song is from the hypothetical perspective of a man who supports their partner and is happy for their woman. A man that is fully secure. A big man.”
You can check out the video for ‘Big Man’ - which Rebecca has described as “an inverse ‘I Want To Break Free’” Queen tribute - below.
