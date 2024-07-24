Listen now

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share next ‘Wild God’ track ‘Long Dark Night’

It’s inspired by a 16th century Spanish poem, natch.

24th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the release of their 18th studio album ‘Wild God’ (out on 30th August), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared the LP’s third single, ‘Long Dark Night’. 

It follows the arrival of May’s ‘Frogs’ and the record’s title track, to which ‘Long Dark Night’ is, in Cave’s words, “a sweet companion”. 

A moving ballad of acceptance and strength in the face of adversity, the new song is inspired by the 16th century Spanish poem ‘Dark Night of the Soul’, by St. John of the Cross, which Cave has described as “one of the greatest and most powerful poems of conversion ever written.” He continues: “Ultimately, though, it’s a beautiful country tune.”

To celebrate the arrival of ‘Wild God’, Rough Trade and London’s Kings Place are set to host a Q&A with Cave on the eve of its release (29th August), where attendees will also be able to hear the album in full for the first time. To be in with a chance of winning tickets, you can pre-order the album here

Watch the lyric video for ‘Long Dark Night’ and check out ‘Wild God”s full tracklist below. 

‘Wild God’: 
1. Song of the Lake
2. Wild God
3. Frogs
4. Joy
5. Final Rescue Attempt
6. Conversion
7. Cinnamon Horses
8. Long Dark Night
9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)
10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

What’s more, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will also be heading out to tour ‘Wild God’ around the UK this November, with support coming courtesy of Black Country, New Road. Catch them on the following dates:

NOVEMBER 2024
2 November - Leeds, UK - first direct arena
3 November - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
5 November - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
6 November - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
8 November - London, UK - The O2 (sold out)
9 November - London, UK - The O2
15 November - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

