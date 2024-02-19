Nine8 Collective drop new track ‘Escape Artist

NiNE8 - the London collective of DIY faves Biig Piig, Lava La Rue, Mac Wetha, Bone Slim, Lorenzorsv and Nige - have shared a new single entitled ‘Escape Artist’.

It’s their first release since last year’s ‘98 Nights’ mixtape and our first taste of an upcoming new project from the group, who have all released solo material under their own monikers as well as under the NiNE8 banner.

Speaking to DIY about the process of writing and recording together, Lava has said that “the project was made during a collective retreat in the Welsh countryside living in cabins together, and is a product of our friendship. ‘Escape Artist’ was one of the songs that felt right instantly, [and] I had the honour of playing the bass line on it.”

Nige agrees that the trip to Wales was a much-needed chance for them all to unwind, as it allowed them to “take the time to regroup on what everyone had been up to. Expressing that musically was such a blessing, and we’re excited to be sharing it with the world.”

