News
Nine8 Collective drop new track ‘Escape Artist’
The group counts Biig Piig, Lava La Rue, Mac Wetha and more among its members.
NiNE8 - the London collective of DIY faves Biig Piig, Lava La Rue, Mac Wetha, Bone Slim, Lorenzorsv and Nige - have shared a new single entitled ‘Escape Artist’.
It’s their first release since last year’s ‘98 Nights’ mixtape and our first taste of an upcoming new project from the group, who have all released solo material under their own monikers as well as under the NiNE8 banner.
Speaking to DIY about the process of writing and recording together, Lava has said that “the project was made during a collective retreat in the Welsh countryside living in cabins together, and is a product of our friendship. ‘Escape Artist’ was one of the songs that felt right instantly, [and] I had the honour of playing the bass line on it.”
Nige agrees that the trip to Wales was a much-needed chance for them all to unwind, as it allowed them to “take the time to regroup on what everyone had been up to. Expressing that musically was such a blessing, and we’re excited to be sharing it with the world.”
Talking about the new track specifically, Mac has explained that “‘Escape Artist’ concerns the cyclical loop that one finds oneself in when living a life in the city of London. Our lives go round and round much like the north circular or west way and circle line. The song is very emotional and cathartic - it was the very first song we wrote when we got in together, and it felt to me as though we had to get all our unprocessed emotions out before we could really get stuck into the writing process of the project.”
“It’s a track that represents the reflection on where we wanna grow as individuals and collectively as friends in each other’s lives”, Biig Piig adds. “It’s rare we have time to completely cook and create together, and music is a vessel that we use to process our experiences.”
Watch this space for more news from NiNE8 coming soon - in the meantime, you can listen to ‘Escape Artist’ below.
Read More
NiNE8 Collective share new track, ‘Luv U Do’
The track follows the group’s recent show at London’s Jazz Cafe.
19th July 2021, 12:00am
NiNE8 Collective unveil new double A-side single
Check out 'Cold Hands / Gotta Get' now.
28th May 2021, 12:00am
NiNE8 release new mixtape ‘No Smoke Vol. 2’
The group will also host a launch event later tonight!
3rd September 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Lime Garden — One More Thing
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.