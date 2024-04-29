News
Orlando Weeks unveils plans for new album ‘Loja’
He’s also shared its lead single ‘Dig’, which features Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale.
Now as well known for his solo work as he is for his time with indie stalwarts The Maccabees, Orlando Weeks has announced that his new album ‘LOJA’ will be released digitally on all platforms on 6th June, with physical formats following on 23rd August via Fiction Records.
Sharing more about the LP’s conception, he has said: “The great change in our lives was that we left London and moved to Lisbon, and the record definitely has elements of being a love letter to the place that we now call home. But I think the move provided a stirring of the waters. It threw up an awful lot of stuff and it gave us perspective and hindsight because suddenly there was distance. You can re-evaluate the things you were too close to, those things that there was no point spending time thinking about because it was the day-to-day bubble you were in.”
It’s set to be his third solo outing - following triumphant debut ‘A Quickening’ (2020) and sophomore effort ‘Hop Up’ (2022) - and has been introduced by way of lead single ‘Dig’, out now. Featuring Rhian Teasdale of breakout indie duo Wet Leg, the track is, in Orlando’s words, “a tit for tat exchange where long worn-out promises are remade and road weary offences retaken. The kind of disagreement that manages to be somewhere between outpouring of emotion and exposed internal monologue.”
Check out the fantastical, Matt Harris-Freeth-directed video for ‘Dig’ here:
An album heavily influenced by Orlando’s move from London to Lisbon - and the reflective, yet optimistic mindset this new life found him in - ‘LOJA”s title pays homage to the building which housed Orlando’s first proper art studio, and its digital release will coincide with a special residency at London’s The Copeland Gallery.
Open from 6th-9th June, the run will see him exhibit the art he created at ‘LOJA’ during the day, before he’ll take to the stage come evening to give the LP’s tracks their debut live airing. The opening day has already sold out, but tickets for the remaining sessions are available here.
You can check out the full tracklist of ‘LOJA’ below.
1. ‘Longing’
2. ‘Best Night’
3. ‘Wake Up’
4. ‘Dig’ featuring Rhian Teasdale
5. ‘You & The Packhorse Blues’
6. ‘Good To See You’
7. ‘My Love Is (Daylight Saving)’
8. ‘Please Hold’
9. ‘Sorry’
10. ‘Tomorrow’
11. ‘Beautiful Place’
