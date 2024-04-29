Orlando Weeks unveils plans for new album ‘Loja’

Now as well known for his solo work as he is for his time with indie stalwarts The Maccabees, Orlando Weeks has announced that his new album ‘LOJA’ will be released digitally on all platforms on 6th June, with physical formats following on 23rd August via Fiction Records.

Sharing more about the LP’s conception, he has said: “The great change in our lives was that we left London and moved to Lisbon, and the record definitely has elements of being a love letter to the place that we now call home. But I think the move provided a stirring of the waters. It threw up an awful lot of stuff and it gave us perspective and hindsight because suddenly there was distance. You can re-evaluate the things you were too close to, those things that there was no point spending time thinking about because it was the day-to-day bubble you were in.”

It’s set to be his third solo outing - following triumphant debut ‘A Quickening’ (2020) and sophomore effort ‘Hop Up’ (2022) - and has been introduced by way of lead single ‘Dig’, out now. Featuring Rhian Teasdale of breakout indie duo Wet Leg, the track is, in Orlando’s words, “a tit for tat exchange where long worn-out promises are remade and road weary offences retaken. The kind of disagreement that manages to be somewhere between outpouring of emotion and exposed internal monologue.”

Check out the fantastical, Matt Harris-Freeth-directed video for ‘Dig’ here:

