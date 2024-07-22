News

Paris Paloma shares powerful new single ‘the warmth’ 

It’s our final pre-release preview of her debut album, ‘cacophony’, which lands in August.

Paris Paloma shares powerful new single 'The Warmth'
Photo:

22nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Paris Paloma, News, Listen, , Watch

Having announced details of her debut album ‘cacophony’ back in April, Paris Paloma has now unveiled its final single before the full record arrives on 30th August. 

New track ‘the warmth’ follows a run of already released cuts - including her viral breakout hit ‘labour’ - and comes in the wake of a slew of landmark performances for Paris at Glastonbury, BST Hyde Park (supporting Stevie Nicks), and on Later… with Jools Holland. 

You can revisit our 2023 interview with Paris and check out the pagan-influenced video for ‘the warmth’ below. 

Paris Paloma: &#8220;One of the reasons I was drawn to songwriting was the impulse to feel heard&#8221;

Interview

Paris Paloma: “One of the reasons I was drawn to songwriting was the impulse to feel heard”

With a visceral viral hit already under her belt, meet the singer-songwriter painting rich, multifaceted portraits of womanhood with her songs.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Paris Paloma live now.

Tags: Paris Paloma, News, Listen, , Watch

Paris Paloma Tickets

Gorilla, Manchester

KOKO, London

KOKO, London

Chalk, Brighton

Junction 1, Cambridge

SWX, Bristol

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, Birmingham

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Latest News

JADE makes huge solo debut with ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

JADE makes huge solo debut with Angel Of My Dreams’

Moonchild Sanelly shares audacious new cut ‘Sweet & Savage’

Moonchild Sanelly shares audacious new cut Sweet & Savage’

flowerovlove drops latest track ‘Breaking News’

flowerovlove drops latest track Breaking News’

Sabrina Carpenter announces ‘Short N’ Sweet’ UK/EU tour dates

Sabrina Carpenter announces Short N’ Sweet’ UK/EU tour dates

FIDLAR drop new track ‘DOWN N OUT’

FIDLAR drop new track DOWN N OUT’

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY