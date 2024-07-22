News
Paris Paloma shares powerful new single ‘the warmth’
It’s our final pre-release preview of her debut album, ‘cacophony’, which lands in August.
Having announced details of her debut album ‘cacophony’ back in April, Paris Paloma has now unveiled its final single before the full record arrives on 30th August.
New track ‘the warmth’ follows a run of already released cuts - including her viral breakout hit ‘labour’ - and comes in the wake of a slew of landmark performances for Paris at Glastonbury, BST Hyde Park (supporting Stevie Nicks), and on Later… with Jools Holland.
You can revisit our 2023 interview with Paris and check out the pagan-influenced video for ‘the warmth’ below.
Read More
Baby Queen, Nina Nesbitt, CATTY and more added to lineup for Stevie Nicks’ BST Hyde Park headline day
They join previously announced special guests Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, and Paris Paloma.
17th June 2024, 11:00am
Paris Paloma confirms debut album ‘Cacophony’
The announcement follows the release of 'LABOUR (the cacophony)', a re-worked version of her viral single.
3rd April 2024, 2:07pm
Paris Paloma: “One of the reasons I was drawn to songwriting was the impulse to feel heard”
With a visceral viral hit already under her belt, meet the singer-songwriter painting rich, multifaceted portraits of womanhood with her songs.
20th November 2023, 12:00pm
English Teacher, Paris Paloma & more: here’s six of the must-see acts playing at Mutations 2023
The Brighton fest boasts a treasure trove of incredible new acts, who'll all be playing across the next four days.
2nd November 2023, 4:44pm
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.