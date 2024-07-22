Paris Paloma shares powerful new single ‘the warmth’ 

Having announced details of her debut album ‘cacophony’ back in April, Paris Paloma has now unveiled its final single before the full record arrives on 30th August.

New track ‘the warmth’ follows a run of already released cuts - including her viral breakout hit ‘labour’ - and comes in the wake of a slew of landmark performances for Paris at Glastonbury, BST Hyde Park (supporting Stevie Nicks), and on Later… with Jools Holland.

You can revisit our 2023 interview with Paris and check out the pagan-influenced video for ‘the warmth’ below.