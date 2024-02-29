Stevie Nicks confirmed as next BST Hyde Park headliner

Singer, songwriter and music legend Stevie Nicks is the latest headliner to be announced for London’s BST Hyde Park summer gig series, joining the likes of previously confirmed bill-toppers Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, and Kylie.

Due to perform on Friday 12th July, the Fleetwood Mac vocalist and celebrated solo artist has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and has collaborated with some of music’s biggest names (more recently including Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey).

Having just completed a run of US shows, Stevie Nicks has said that “anything that draws me back to London - and therefore to England - fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…”

Tickets for the landmark show will go on sale at 10:00am on Wednesday 6th March here; in the meantime, check out the Stevie Nicks and Miley collab ‘Edge of Midnight’ below.

