Paris Paloma confirms debut album ‘Cacophony’

Having recently supported Maisie Peters on tour, Paris Paloma has now announced that her debut album ‘Cacophony’ will hit shelves on 30th August (via Nettwerk), and is due to include previously released tracks ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and of course her viral single ‘labour’.

Over 15 tracks, the LP promises to span gothic-pop, folk, and indie, and is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos. Explaining more about this concept, Paris has said: “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth. So this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.

Last month, Paris also shared a re-worked version of ‘labour’ to mark the one year anniversary of the track’s release - entitled ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ - which spotlights vocal contributions from over 350 of her devoted fanbase.

check out the video for 'LABOUR (the cacophony) below:


