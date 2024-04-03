News

Paris Paloma confirms debut album ‘Cacophony’

The announcement follows the release of ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’, a re-worked version of her viral single.

Photo: Jennifer McCord

3rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having recently supported Maisie Peters on tour, Paris Paloma has now announced that her debut album ‘Cacophony’ will hit shelves on 30th August (via Nettwerk), and is due to include previously released tracks ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, and of course her viral single ‘labour’.

Over 15 tracks, the LP promises to span gothic-pop, folk, and indie, and is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos. Explaining more about this concept, Paris has said: “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth. So this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.

Last month, Paris also shared a re-worked version of ‘labour’ to mark the one year anniversary of the track’s release - entitled ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ - which spotlights vocal contributions from over 350 of her devoted fanbase.

You can grab a copy of our Paris Paloma-featuring November 2023 print mag here, and check out the video for ‘LABOUR (the cacophony) below:

Interview

Paris Paloma: “One of the reasons I was drawn to songwriting was the impulse to feel heard”

With a visceral viral hit already under her belt, meet the singer-songwriter painting rich, multifaceted portraits of womanhood with her songs.

Get tickets to watch Paris Paloma live now.

Paris Paloma Tickets

The Caves, Edinburgh

YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

Islington Assembly Hall, London

