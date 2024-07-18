News

Primal Scream return with details of twelfth album ‘Come Ahead’

Its lead single, ‘Love Insurrection’, is their first new music since 2016.

Photo: Adam Peter Johnson

18th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Primal Scream, News, Listen, , Watch

Primal Scream have confirmed that their twelfth studio album - and first in eight years - will arrive on 8th November via BMG. The successor to 2016’s ‘Chaosmosis’, forthcoming record ‘Come Ahead’ promises, according to a press release, some of the most personal songwriting of frontman Bobby Gillespie’s career to date. 

Speaking about the new LP, Bobby has commented: “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to ‘Come Ahead’ it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. 

“The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. ‘Come Ahead’’s quite a cheeky title too.”

The seeds of ‘Come Ahead’ were first planted in 2022, following the publication of Bobby’s 2021 memoir ‘Tenement Kid’ and the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream’s seminal album, ‘Screamadelica’. Its album artwork features a photograph of Bobby’s late father, the actor, director, and social justice campaigner Robert Gillespie Senior - a reference to the record’s class-oriented themes. 

“There is a message of hope in the record,” Bobby has shared, “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

Listen to ‘Come Ahead”s lead single ‘Love Insurrection’ here: 

Play Video

‘Come Ahead’ tracklisting:
1. Ready To Go Home
2. Love Insurrection
3. Heal Yourself
4. Innocent Money
5. Melancholy Man
6. Love Ain’t Enough
7. Circus Of Life
8. False Flags
9. Deep Dark Waters
10. The Centre Cannot Hold
11. Settler’s Blues

Get tickets to watch Primal Scream live now.

Tags: Primal Scream, News, Listen, , Watch

Primal Scream Tickets

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

AO Arena, Manchester

Latest News

FIDLAR drop new track ‘DOWN N OUT’

FIDLAR drop new track DOWN N OUT’

Japandroids announce final album ‘Fate & Alcohol’ 

Japandroids announce final album Fate & Alcohol’ 

Lucy Rose unveils Danny Dyer-starring video for album track ‘Sail Away’

Lucy Rose unveils Danny Dyer-starring video for album track Sail Away’

Lava La Rue unveils final ‘Starface’ single ‘Better’ 

Lava La Rue unveils final Starface’ single Better’ 

Sports Team are back with news of album three, ‘Boys These Days’

Sports Team are back with news of album three, Boys These Days’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY