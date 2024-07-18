News
Primal Scream return with details of twelfth album ‘Come Ahead’
Its lead single, ‘Love Insurrection’, is their first new music since 2016.
Primal Scream have confirmed that their twelfth studio album - and first in eight years - will arrive on 8th November via BMG. The successor to 2016’s ‘Chaosmosis’, forthcoming record ‘Come Ahead’ promises, according to a press release, some of the most personal songwriting of frontman Bobby Gillespie’s career to date.
Speaking about the new LP, Bobby has commented: “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to ‘Come Ahead’ it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album.
“The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. ‘Come Ahead’’s quite a cheeky title too.”
The seeds of ‘Come Ahead’ were first planted in 2022, following the publication of Bobby’s 2021 memoir ‘Tenement Kid’ and the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream’s seminal album, ‘Screamadelica’. Its album artwork features a photograph of Bobby’s late father, the actor, director, and social justice campaigner Robert Gillespie Senior - a reference to the record’s class-oriented themes.
“There is a message of hope in the record,” Bobby has shared, “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”
Listen to ‘Come Ahead”s lead single ‘Love Insurrection’ here:
‘Come Ahead’ tracklisting:
1. Ready To Go Home
2. Love Insurrection
3. Heal Yourself
4. Innocent Money
5. Melancholy Man
6. Love Ain’t Enough
7. Circus Of Life
8. False Flags
9. Deep Dark Waters
10. The Centre Cannot Hold
11. Settler’s Blues
Records, etc at
Primal Scream - XTRMNTR (Vinyl LP)
Primal Scream - The Screamadelica 12” Singles (Vinyl 12 - black)
Primal Scream - Shine Like Stars (Weatherall Mix) (Vinyl 12 - black)
Primal Scream - Screamadelica - Picture Disc (Vinyl LP)
Primal Scream - Reverberations (Travelling In Time) - BBC Radio Sessions and Creation Singles 1985-86 (Vinyl LP - black)
Primal Scream - Reverberations (Travelling In Time) - BBC Radio Sessions and Creation Singles 1985-86 (Vinyl LP - clear)
Read More
Primal Scream and Happy Mondays to play Margate Summer Series
They join previously announced headliners Madness.
7th November 2022, 12:00am
Primal Scream announce ‘Screamadelica Live’ tour dates
It'll be their first headline shows since December 2019.
13th September 2021, 12:00am
Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth - Utopian Ashes
4 Stars
A set which takes its cues from the laws of straight-up rock, country and a pinch of Motown.
1st July 2021, 7:56am
Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth announce live shows
The duo's collaborative album arrives this week!
28th June 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Los Campesinos! — All Hell
5 Stars
SOFT PLAY — Heavy Jelly
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.