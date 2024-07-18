Primal Scream return with details of twelfth album ‘Come Ahead’

Primal Scream have confirmed that their twelfth studio album - and first in eight years - will arrive on 8th November via BMG. The successor to 2016’s ‘Chaosmosis’, forthcoming record ‘Come Ahead’ promises, according to a press release, some of the most personal songwriting of frontman Bobby Gillespie’s career to date.

Speaking about the new LP, Bobby has commented: “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to ‘Come Ahead’ it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album.

“The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. ‘Come Ahead’’s quite a cheeky title too.”

The seeds of ‘Come Ahead’ were first planted in 2022, following the publication of Bobby’s 2021 memoir ‘Tenement Kid’ and the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream’s seminal album, ‘Screamadelica’. Its album artwork features a photograph of Bobby’s late father, the actor, director, and social justice campaigner Robert Gillespie Senior - a reference to the record’s class-oriented themes.

“There is a message of hope in the record,” Bobby has shared, “but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

Listen to ‘Come Ahead”s lead single ‘Love Insurrection’ here: