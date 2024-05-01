News
Rachel Chinouriri announces UK headline tour
Her anticipated debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ is out this Friday.
Just ahead of the release of her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ (out this Friday, 3rd May), Rachel Chinouriri has confirmed that she’ll be embarking on a headline mini-tour of the UK in support of the record this Autumn.
Kicking off in Glasgow on 12th November, the run will also see her stop off in Birmingham and Brighton before concluding with a show at London’s Kentish Town Forum - what will be her biggest ever hometown show. The performances will follow what’s shaping up to be a busy summer for Rachel, as she heads out on an intimate outstore tour this month before hitting the festival circuit.
Tickets for Rachel’s newly-announced November dates will go on presale on Wednesday 8th May, while general sale will open on Friday 10th May. You can check out our recent interview with Rachel (taken from our February 2024 print mag - on sale here) and find out where to catch her live this year below.
MAY 2024
04 Birmingham, The Vault
06 Bristol, The Fleece
07 London, Rough Trade East
08 Southampton, Vinilo
09 Kingston, Pryzm
JULY 2024
14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
18 Switzerland, Gurtenfestival
AUGUST 2024
03 Diepholz, AppleTree Garden Festival
09 Copenhagen, Syd For Solen Festival
16 Hamburg, MS Dockville Festival
17 Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival
23 Leeds, Leeds Festival
25 Reading, Reading Festival
NOVEMBER 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
13 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
14 Brighton, The Old Market
16 London, Kentish Town Forum
Read More
Rachel Chinouriri shares visualiser for latest single ‘It Is What It Is’
It's our final preview of her forthcoming debut album, 'What A Devastating Turn Of Events'.
19th April 2024, 11:59am
Rachel Chinouriri unveils video for latest track ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’
Her debut LP of the same name is set to arrive in May.
18th March 2024, 10:15am
Rachel Chinouriri: “I hope listeners feel a weight lifted off their shoulders”
Excavating trauma through the medium of indie-pop earworms, the London singer’s debut is set to be a multi-faceted, star-making turn.
23rd February 2024, 4:00pm
Reading & Leeds welcome Fontaines DC, beabadoobee, Bleachers and more to 2024 lineup
Over fifty names are set to join R&L's six headline acts this August bank hols.
1st February 2024, 6:35pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.