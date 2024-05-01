Rachel Chinouriri announces UK headline tour

Just ahead of the release of her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ (out this Friday, 3rd May), Rachel Chinouriri has confirmed that she’ll be embarking on a headline mini-tour of the UK in support of the record this Autumn.

Kicking off in Glasgow on 12th November, the run will also see her stop off in Birmingham and Brighton before concluding with a show at London’s Kentish Town Forum - what will be her biggest ever hometown show. The performances will follow what’s shaping up to be a busy summer for Rachel, as she heads out on an intimate outstore tour this month before hitting the festival circuit.

Tickets for Rachel’s newly-announced November dates will go on presale on Wednesday 8th May, while general sale will open on Friday 10th May. You can check out our recent interview with Rachel (taken from our February 2024 print mag - on sale here) and find out where to catch her live this year below.

