News

Rachel Chinouriri announces UK headline tour

Her anticipated debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ is out this Friday.

Photo: Lauren Harris

1st May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Rachel Chinouriri, News

Just ahead of the release of her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ (out this Friday, 3rd May), Rachel Chinouriri has confirmed that she’ll be embarking on a headline mini-tour of the UK in support of the record this Autumn.

Kicking off in Glasgow on 12th November, the run will also see her stop off in Birmingham and Brighton before concluding with a show at London’s Kentish Town Forum - what will be her biggest ever hometown show. The performances will follow what’s shaping up to be a busy summer for Rachel, as she heads out on an intimate outstore tour this month before hitting the festival circuit.

Tickets for Rachel’s newly-announced November dates will go on presale on Wednesday 8th May, while general sale will open on Friday 10th May. You can check out our recent interview with Rachel (taken from our February 2024 print mag - on sale here) and find out where to catch her live this year below.

Rachel Chinouriri: &#8220;I hope listeners feel a weight lifted off their shoulders&#8221;

Interview

Rachel Chinouriri: “I hope listeners feel a weight lifted off their shoulders”

Excavating trauma through the medium of indie-pop earworms, the London singer’s debut is set to be a multi-faceted, star-making turn.

MAY 2024
04 Birmingham, The Vault
06 Bristol, The Fleece
07 London, Rough Trade East
08 Southampton, Vinilo
09 Kingston, Pryzm

JULY 2024
14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
18 Switzerland, Gurtenfestival

AUGUST 2024
03 Diepholz, AppleTree Garden Festival
09 Copenhagen, Syd For Solen Festival
16 Hamburg, MS Dockville Festival
17 Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival
23 Leeds, Leeds Festival
25 Reading, Reading Festival

NOVEMBER 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
13 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
14 Brighton, The Old Market
16 London, Kentish Town Forum

Tags: Rachel Chinouriri, News

Latest News

Sans Soucis confirms debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’

Sans Soucis confirms debut album Circumnavigating Georgia’

Wu-Lu previews upcoming EP ‘Learning To Swim On Empty’ with latest single ‘Sinner’

Wu-Lu previews upcoming EP Learning To Swim On Empty’ with latest single Sinner’

Pixey announces debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Pixey announces debut album Million Dollar Baby’

La Sécurité, Mock Media & more acts to play M For Montreal showcases in the UK this month

La Sécurité, Mock Media & more acts to play M For Montréal showcases in the UK this month

Our Girl release new track ‘Relief’ via new label Bella Union

Our Girl release new track Relief’ via new label Bella Union

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY