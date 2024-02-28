News

Rachel Chinouriri unveils album title track ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’

Her debut LP is set to arrive in May.

Photo: Lauren Harris

28th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Indie-pop star in the making Rachel Chinouriri has shared new single ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, lifted from her forthcoming debut album of the same name (due out on 3rd May via Parlophone / Atlas Artists.

Showcasing Rachel’s lyricism at its most poignant and vulnerable, the track takes inspiration from the true story of a death in the artist’s family. “This song is one of my saddest but proudest achievements”, she has commented. “It’s the tragic story of a girl who is a similar age to me. I think with every step of her journey, someone somewhere can understand the feelings she felt to some degree. Whether it’s to do with relationships, friendships, neglect, motherhood, depression, rejection, battling internal hatred or suicidal thoughts…”

Rachel continues: “I feel like this is something most people can relate to. The decision to take her own life is something many people have contemplated and her life was almost the perfect storm to create that environment which is heartbreaking. Without the right support or understanding around you, people can feel trapped and it’s sad she ever made this choice. Her story deserves to be told and I hope more people know that this is a feeling that many people have felt and you should always ask for help.”

Listen to ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ and read our recent interview with Rachel - taken from our February 2024 print magazine - below.

Rachel Chinouriri: &#8220;I hope listeners feel a weight lifted off their shoulders&#8221;

Interview

Excavating trauma through the medium of indie-pop earworms, the London singer’s debut is set to be a multi-faceted, star-making turn.

Play Video

Get tickets to watch Rachel Chinouriri live now.

Rachel Chinouriri Tickets

KOKO, London

Read More

