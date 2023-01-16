News Rebecca Black is dropping new track ‘Sick To My Stomach’ this week
It’s the latest preview of her debut album ‘Let Her Burn’.
With her eagerly-awaited debut album ‘Let Her Burn’ landing on 9th February, Rebecca Black has announced that she’ll be sharing her new single ‘Sick To My Stomach’ on 18th January.
‘Sick To My Stomach’ will follow her previous singles ‘Crumbs’ and ‘Look At You’.
Check out the teaser for new single ‘Sick To My Stomach’ below.
More like this
Rebecca Black previews debut album ‘Let Her Burn’ with second single ‘Look At You’
Her newest track is about one of her best friends.
Rebecca Black drops new track ‘Crumbs’
Lifted from her upcoming debut album ‘Let Her Burn’.
MØ teams up with Rebecca Black for new version of ‘New Moon’
The original version appeared on her latest album, ‘Motordrome’.
Rebecca Black, Yard Act, Baby Queen and more announced for The Great Escape 2022
100 new acts have been announced for this year’s festival.