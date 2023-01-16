News Rebecca Black is dropping new track ‘Sick To My Stomach’ this week

It’s the latest preview of her debut album ‘Let Her Burn’.

Words: Elly Watson

16th January 2023

With her eagerly-awaited debut album ‘Let Her Burn’ landing on 9th February, Rebecca Black has announced that she’ll be sharing her new single ‘Sick To My Stomach’ on 18th January.

‘Sick To My Stomach’ will follow her previous singles ‘Crumbs’ and ‘Look At You’.

Check out the teaser for new single ‘Sick To My Stomach’ below.

Tags: Rebecca Black, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Rebecca Black Tickets

07.02.23 Gorilla (Buy)

10.02.23 Heaven (Buy)

Popular right now

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Softcult share new single 'Dress'

Softcult share new single ‘Dress’

Rose Gray releases new song 'Sun Comes Up'

Rose Gray releases new song ‘Sun Comes Up’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Robbie & Mona share new single 'Sensation'

Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

More like this

Popular right now