Jessie Ware & Nelly Furtado to headline Mighty Hoopla 2024

London’s most vibrant festival is set to return next summer with their biggest one yet; Mighty Hoopla have recruited pop icons Nelly Furtado and Jessie Ware to headline their 2024 edition.

Taking place in South London’s Brockwell Park next June, the two-day event will host to a veritable feast of pop, with some of the other acts including Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Lynks, Alison Goldfrapp and Rebecca Black.

That’s not all: there’ll also be a good dose of nostalgia on offer (obvs), with performances set to come from 90s and 00s legends Rachel Stevens - who sadly pulled out of this year’s event - along with Eve, B*Witched, Claire Richards, Louise, Shaznay Lewis, Delta Goodrem and loads more.

Plus, there’ll of course be a range of other delights including appearances from Six The Musical, Gok Wan, En Vogue, SlayStation, Kinky Kabaret and more.

Speaking of her headlining slot at the festival, Jessie Ware has said: “I am so honoured to be headlining the Sunday at Mighty Hoopla. It’s such a special festival full of joy and fun and I guarantee I will give you that in abundance. Thank you so much. It’s an important festival. They know how to throw the best party. To be a headliner is a massive deal. I can’t wait to bring the fun, the joys, the pearls and a whole lot of dancing to Brockwell Park. Thank you so much Mighty Hoopla”

This year’s festival takes place on 1st and 2nd June 2024 and tickets are on sale now via the fest’s official website.