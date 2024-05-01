News

Sans Soucis confirms debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’

They’ve also shared a new video-accompanied single, ‘Sexed & Sexual’.

Photo: Mahaneela Choudhury-Reid

1st May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

After kicking off the year playing at DIY’s Hello 2024 showcase series, Italian-born, London-based riser Sans Soucis has now announced that their debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ will arrive later this year via Decca.

The record is championed by lead single ‘Sexed & Sexual’ (out now), which sees the writer and producer lyrically explore the complexities of sexualisation and sexual agency over a propulsive, four-to-the-floor beat.

“When I was a teenager, I overlooked situations that I shouldn’t have been involved in”, they have said of the track. “I don’t blame myself for it. That’s why I really wanted to explore all of these aspects. The album was kind of [exorcising] my guilt and actually being like, ‘listen, it is what it is. It happened the way it happened and it’s not my fault.’”

You can watch the video for ‘Sexed & Sexual’ and find out more about Sans Soucis’ upcoming live shows below.

Sans Soucis is set to embark on a headline run around the UK and Europe this Autumn - catch them on the following dates.

NOVEMBER 2024
08 Dublin, The Workman’s Cellar
09 Glasgow, King Tuts
10 Manchester, YES
12 London, Oslo
13 Brighton, Green Door Store
15 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
16 Paris, Le Hasard Ludique
17 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique Club
19 Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain

