Sans Soucis confirms debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’

After kicking off the year playing at DIY’s Hello 2024 showcase series, Italian-born, London-based riser Sans Soucis has now announced that their debut album ‘Circumnavigating Georgia’ will arrive later this year via Decca.

The record is championed by lead single ‘Sexed & Sexual’ (out now), which sees the writer and producer lyrically explore the complexities of sexualisation and sexual agency over a propulsive, four-to-the-floor beat.

“When I was a teenager, I overlooked situations that I shouldn’t have been involved in”, they have said of the track. “I don’t blame myself for it. That’s why I really wanted to explore all of these aspects. The album was kind of [exorcising] my guilt and actually being like, ‘listen, it is what it is. It happened the way it happened and it’s not my fault.’”

You can watch the video for ‘Sexed & Sexual’ and find out more about Sans Soucis’ upcoming live shows below.