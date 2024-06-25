News
Sarah Kinsley shares details of forthcoming debut album ‘Escaper’
She’s also set to embark on a 31-date global headline tour this November.
Songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Kinsley’s debut album is set to be released on 6th September via Verve Forecast/Decca, and has been introduced by way of lead single and album opener ‘Last Time We Never Meet Again’.
The LP - entitled ‘Escaper’ - was recorded with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten) - the first time Sarah has collaborated in the studio. “One realization you have eventually as an insular, more introspective person is that there’s a world outside of yourself waiting for you to look into it”, she has said of the recording process.
Continuing, she enthuses: “I had made every single EP from scratch, in the sweetness of my apartment… This record was meant to be grand and unstoppable. A beginning descent into freefall. Why protect that feeling in solitude? Why not invite another into that journey?”
Check out ‘Escaper”s first single ‘Last Time We Never Meet Again’ here:
To mark the release of ‘Escaper’, Sarah is also set to hit the road this September for an extensive tour spanning North America, the UK, and Europe. Find out where she’s stopping off below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
15 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC
16 Neumos, Seattle, WA
17 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR
19 The Independent, San Francisco, CA
20 Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA
22 Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ
25 House of Blues Cambridge Room, Dallas, TX
26 Antone’s Nightclub, Austin, TX
29 The Basement East, Nashville, TN
OCTOBER 2024
01 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL
02 A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH
04 The Loft at Center Stage, Atlanta, GA
05 Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC
06 Union Stage, Washington D.C.
09 The Great Hall, Toronto, ON
10 Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC
12 Higher Ground, South Burlington, VT
13 Royale, Boston, MA
15 The Foundry at The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
16 Webster Hall, New York, NY
NOVEMBER 2024
08 Whelan’s, Dublin
10 SWG3, Glasgow
11 Band On The Wall, Manchester
13 Thekla, Bristol
14 Heaven, London
18 Melkweg, Amsterdam
19 CBE, Cologne
22 Lido, Berlin
23 Café v Lese, Prague
25 Strom, Munich
27 Le Bellevilloise, Paris
Read More
Sarah Kinsley shares new single ‘Oh No Darling!’
She is also set to tour North America in June.
14th April 2023, 12:00am
Get To Know… Sarah Kinsley
With her new EP 'The King' out now, meet the NYC's newest alt-pop star.
11th June 2021, 12:00am
The Neu Bulletin (ENNY, L’objectif, Steele FC and more!)
DIY’s essential, weekly guide to the best new music.
18th March 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.