Sarah Kinsley shares details of forthcoming debut album ‘Escaper’

Songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Kinsley’s debut album is set to be released on 6th September via Verve Forecast/Decca, and has been introduced by way of lead single and album opener ‘Last Time We Never Meet Again’.

The LP - entitled ‘Escaper’ - was recorded with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten) - the first time Sarah has collaborated in the studio. “One realization you have eventually as an insular, more introspective person is that there’s a world outside of yourself waiting for you to look into it”, she has said of the recording process.

Continuing, she enthuses: “I had made every single EP from scratch, in the sweetness of my apartment… This record was meant to be grand and unstoppable. A beginning descent into freefall. Why protect that feeling in solitude? Why not invite another into that journey?”

Check out ‘Escaper”s first single ‘Last Time We Never Meet Again’ here: