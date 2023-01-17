News Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘UK GRIM’

Photo: Ewen Spencer

Their upcoming record features Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw, and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Set for release on 10th March via Rough Trade Records, Sleaford Mods have announced their new album ‘UK GRIM’.

“Maybe we are proud of the country. Maybe we are proud to be English,” the band’s Jason Williamson explains. “Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote.”

The record is set to feature Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw, as well as Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

Today, Sleaford Mods are sharing the video for the record’s title track, directed by British Collage Artist and Satirist Cold War Steve.

Check out the video for ‘UK GRIM’ below.

‘UK GRIM’ Tracklisting:
1. UK GRIM
2. D.I.Why
3. Force 10 From Navarone – Ft. Florence Shaw
4. Tilldipper
5. On The Ground
6. Right Wing Beast
7. Smash Each Other Up
8. Don
9. So Trendy – Ft. Perry Farrell & Dave Navarro
10. I Claudius
11. Pit 2 Pit
12. Apart From You
13. Tory Kong
14. Rhythms Of Class

