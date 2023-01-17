Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘UK GRIM’

Set for release on 10th March via Rough Trade Records, Sleaford Mods have announced their new album ‘UK GRIM’.

“Maybe we are proud of the country. Maybe we are proud to be English,” the band’s Jason Williamson explains. “Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote.”

The record is set to feature Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw, as well as Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

Today, Sleaford Mods are sharing the video for the record’s title track, directed by British Collage Artist and Satirist Cold War Steve.

Check out the video for ‘UK GRIM’ below.

‘UK GRIM’ Tracklisting:

1. UK GRIM

2. D.I.Why

3. Force 10 From Navarone – Ft. Florence Shaw

4. Tilldipper

5. On The Ground

6. Right Wing Beast

7. Smash Each Other Up

8. Don

9. So Trendy – Ft. Perry Farrell & Dave Navarro

10. I Claudius

11. Pit 2 Pit

12. Apart From You

13. Tory Kong

14. Rhythms Of Class