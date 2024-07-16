Måneskin and Sum 41 pull out all the stops for Mad Cool 2024’s third day

Thinking about the speed at which Måneskin have risen through the ranks to become a festival headliner is enough to make anyone’s head spin, but tonight when they emerge on Mad Cool’s main stage, they look and sound every bit the part. Arguably one of the coolest-looking bands in rock right now, the quartet are slick from the off, diving headfirst into rapid renditions of ‘Don’t Wanna Sleep’, ‘Gossip’ and their Eurovision hit ‘Zitti E Buoni’ in quick succession, before band leader Damiano David begins to chat to the band in fluent Spanish and is met with a flurry of adoring screams.

Unsurprisingly, tracks from their recent record 'Rush!' take the driving seat tonight: 'Gasoline' is given a new darkly heavy edge, with Ethan Torchio pummelling his drums throughout, before moody cut 'The Loneliest' comes preceded by a near-ten minute guitar solo by Thomas Raggi. But while, on paper, the band barely put a foot wrong throughout - the show feels streamlined but still showy, with the hefty lighting rig behind them adding an extra intensity to the whole thing - there's a certain air of aloofness to the band that feels a little jarring compared with previous performances. Even Damiano's exit from the stage is a little surprising, with the frontman leaving well before his bandmates finish the noodly outro for their second round of 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'. A showcase of their immense talent as musicians, tonight certainly is; it's just a bit of a shame that we're not served the incendiary ending we were expecting.