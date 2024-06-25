News
The Waeve announce details of sophomore album ‘City Lights’
The duo have also shared the LP’s second single, ‘You Saw’.
The WAEVE - aka Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall - have today confirmed that their second album, ‘City Lights’, will arrive on 20th September via Transgressive Records.
Sharing its name with the single The WAEVE released earlier this year, the 10-track LP will act as a follow up to their self-titled 2023 debut, and will, according to a press release, see them embrace a bolder, more expansive sound.
To mark the news, the band have also released the album’s second single, ‘You Saw’, which they have described as “a song about acknowledging how seemingly tiny decisions can have a seismic impact on the course of one’s life, how sometimes it feels like the way things turn out are predestined.” Continuing, they explain: “It’s about reconciling a past version with the new version of one’s self and being grateful for how things work out. It’s built around a rhythmic string line to reflect the sense of propulsive forward motion.”
You can hear ‘You Saw’ and listen to the latest episode of DIY’s podcast - which features Graham Coxon as our special guest - below.
Plus, The WAEVE have also announced a handful of special Rough Trade instore shows, which are set to take place on the week of ‘City Light”s release. Find out more about where to catch them live in 2024 below.
JUNE 2024
30 Bristol Sounds (supporting The Breeders)
JULY 2024
21 Warwick Castle (supporting Noel Gallagher)
25 Latitude Festival
AUGUST 2024
04 Audley End (supporting Elbow)
17 Green Man Festival (Wales)
SEPTEMBER 2024
20 Rough Trade Liverpool
21 Rough Trade Nottingham
23 Rough Trade Bristol
OCTOBER 2024
29 Village Underground, London
‘City Lights’ tracklist:
1) City Lights
2) You Saw
3) Moth To The Flame
4) I Belong To…
5) Simple Days
6) Broken Boys
7) Song For Eliza May
8) Druantia
9) Girl of the Endless Night
10) Sunrise
Read More
The WAEVE release new single ‘City Lights’
It's the first track to be lifted from the pair's as-yet-unannounced second album.
2nd May 2024, 2:09pm
Green Man unveils Big Thief, Sampha, Sleaford Mods and more for 2024 lineup
Tickets for the Welsh festival sold out before any artists had been confirmed.
1st March 2024, 10:26am
The WAEVE - The WAEVE
4 Stars
Cinematic in scope, often luscious in its arrangements, it’s a singular gem.
3rd February 2023, 12:00am
The Waeve release new single ‘Over and Over’
Their new album arrives next week.
19th January 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
4 Stars
Pond — Stung!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.