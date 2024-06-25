The Waeve announce details of sophomore album ‘City Lights’ 

The WAEVE - aka Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall - have today confirmed that their second album, ‘City Lights’, will arrive on 20th September via Transgressive Records.

Sharing its name with the single The WAEVE released earlier this year, the 10-track LP will act as a follow up to their self-titled 2023 debut, and will, according to a press release, see them embrace a bolder, more expansive sound.

To mark the news, the band have also released the album’s second single, ‘You Saw’, which they have described as “a song about acknowledging how seemingly tiny decisions can have a seismic impact on the course of one’s life, how sometimes it feels like the way things turn out are predestined.” Continuing, they explain: “It’s about reconciling a past version with the new version of one’s self and being grateful for how things work out. It’s built around a rhythmic string line to reflect the sense of propulsive forward motion.”

You can hear ‘You Saw’ and listen to the latest episode of DIY’s podcast - which features Graham Coxon as our special guest - below.