The WAEVE release new single ‘City Lights’
It’s the first track to be lifted from the pair’s as-yet-unannounced second album.
Following on from the release of their eponymous debut album last year, The WAEVE - aka Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall - have today offered up their first new music since then.
The single - entitled ‘City Lights’ - is the first track to be shared from their forthcoming sophomore album (which hasn’t actually been officially announced yet, so watch this space!). Speaking about their new release, the pair have said: “The city lights bestow a unique magic on everyone - the beautiful and the grotesque, the angels and the devils - shining and seductive, one and all… Who wants to love you and who wants to destroy you?”
You can watch the official video for ‘City Lights’ and dig into our review of ‘The WAEVE’ (the album, that is) below.
The WAEVE - The WAEVE
4 Stars
Cinematic in scope, often luscious in its arrangements, it’s a singular gem.
3rd February 2023, 12:00am
