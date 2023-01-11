Listen Yo La Tengo release new track ‘Aselestine’

Photo: Cheryl Dunn

It’s the latest taste of their upcoming sixteenth album…

Words: Elly Watson

11th January 2023

With their sixteenth album ‘This Stupid World’ set for release on February 10th via Matador Records, Yo La Tengo are sharing their latest single lifted from their new LP ‘Aselestine’.

Their new album is described as a “set of reflective songs that resist the ticking clock”.

Have a listen to ‘Aselestine’ below.

‘This Stupid World’ Tracklisting:
1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown
2. Fallout
3. Tonight’s Episode
4. Aselestine
5. Until It Happens
6. Apology Letter
7. Brain Capers
8. This Stupid World
9. Miles Away

See Yo La Tengo live at the following dates:

FEBRUARY
15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
17 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo - SOLD OUT
19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
25 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT

MARCH
09 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle - SOLD OUT
11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
16 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls
22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
24 - Chicago, IL – Metro - SOLD OUT
25 - Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

APRIL
10 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia
12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
13 - Bristol, UK - SWX
14 - London, UK - The London Palladium
16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
19 - Rotterdam, NL - LantarenVenster
20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater
23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY
25 - Berlin, DE - Festaal Kreuzberg
27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale
29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival

MAY
02 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
03 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27
04 – Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey

Get tickets to watch Yo La Tengo live now.

