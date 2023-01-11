With their sixteenth album ‘This Stupid World’ set for release on February 10th via Matador Records, Yo La Tengo are sharing their latest single lifted from their new LP ‘Aselestine’.

Their new album is described as a “set of reflective songs that resist the ticking clock”.

Have a listen to ‘Aselestine’ below.

‘This Stupid World’ Tracklisting:

1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

2. Fallout

3. Tonight’s Episode

4. Aselestine

5. Until It Happens

6. Apology Letter

7. Brain Capers

8. This Stupid World

9. Miles Away