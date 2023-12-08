Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service to co-headline All Points East 2024

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service are set to co-headline a date of next year’s All Points East live series.

Ben Gibbard’s outfits - who first joined forces for a huge co-headline tour of the US earlier this year - will be heading to Victoria Park next summer, with the appearance doubling as The Postal Service’s first live show in the UK in over ten years. They’ll be playing on Sunday 25th August.

The bands will also be celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their iconic albums; DCFC’s fourth full-length ‘Transatlanticism’, and The Postal Service’s only record to date, ‘Give Up’. The show will see each group performing their respective albums in full.

The two US bands join the likes of Loyle Carner, and LCD Soundsystem, who’ve already been confirmed to headline dates of All Points East’s 2024 residency. They play on 17th and 23rd August, respectively.