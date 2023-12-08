Festivals
Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service to co-headline All Points East 2024
Ben Gibbard’s two musical outfits will celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their iconic albums ‘Tranatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’.
Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service are set to co-headline a date of next year’s All Points East live series.
Ben Gibbard’s outfits - who first joined forces for a huge co-headline tour of the US earlier this year - will be heading to Victoria Park next summer, with the appearance doubling as The Postal Service’s first live show in the UK in over ten years. They’ll be playing on Sunday 25th August.
The bands will also be celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their iconic albums; DCFC’s fourth full-length ‘Transatlanticism’, and The Postal Service’s only record to date, ‘Give Up’. The show will see each group performing their respective albums in full.
The two US bands join the likes of Loyle Carner, and LCD Soundsystem, who’ve already been confirmed to headline dates of All Points East’s 2024 residency. They play on 17th and 23rd August, respectively.
Records, etc at
The Postal Service - Everything Will Change (Cd)
The Postal Service - Everything Will Change (Vinyl LP - blue)
Death Cab For Cutie - Asphalt Meadows (Vinyl LP - pink)
The Postal Service - Give Up (Vinyl LP)
Death Cab For Cutie - Plans (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Death Cab For Cutie: “I want us to be the best version of what we are”
Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard contemplates the pandemic fuelled existentialism in the band's tenth album, 'Asphalt Meadows'.
17th September 2022, 2:48pm
Death Cab For Cutie - Asphalt Meadows
4 Stars
A record that finds its voice in emerging into musical freedoms found in separation.
16th September 2022, 12:00am
Death Cab For Cutie announce UK and European tour
Their new album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ arrives later this month.
2nd September 2022, 9:40pm
Death Cab For Cutie share new track ‘Foxglove Through The Clearcut’
The track gets taken from their forthcoming album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ which is due out next month.
11th August 2022, 9:40am
