Festivals
End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup
IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy are set to headline the end of summer weekender.
Festival season’s last hurrah End of the Road has today announced the first wave of artists on the 2024 lineup, including this year’s four headliners.
IDLES will be marking the forthcoming release of their fifth LP ‘TANGK’ in style, returning to Larmer Tree Gardens for the first time since 2018 - this time, to top the bill. ’90s shoegaze pioneers Slowdive are also set to celebrate their recent and much-feted reunion, while Fever Ray and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy will bring their eclectic live shows to Dorset for two UK festival exclusives.
Elsewhere on the stacked lineup, crowds can find beloved Riot grrrl’s Sleater-Kinney, indie-rock mainstays Yo La Tengo, Mercury Prize nominees Lankum, and British troubadour Baxter Dury. As is standard for End of the Road, the festival also offers audiences the chance to discover their new favourite artist, be it English Teacher, Sprints, Snõõper, CMAT, or Jalen Ngonda.
End of the Road 2024 will take place from 29th August - 1st September at Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset. You can find out more and buy tickets here, and check out the full lineup below.
