Album Review

Glass Animals - I Love You So F***ing Much

Confident, self-aware, and ambitious.

Glass Animals - I Love You So F***ing Much

Reviewer: Emma Swann

Released: 19th July 2024

Label: Polydor

It’s almost impossible to comprehend, even now, just how much of a sleeper hit Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ was. Released in June 2020 ahead of the Oxford-formed band’s third album ‘Dreamland’, it took a record-breaking 59-week route to eventually top the US Billboard singles chart in early 2022. The song was technically ‘catalogue’ (an industry word for ‘old hat’, fact fans) at this point. Its prolonged success made for a double-edged sword for the outfit: Album Four could wait – but it was going to have to follow THAT. As it goes, it’s doubtful Glass Animals could’ve pitched ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ any better. As flush with confidence as an album from a chart-dominating outfit should be, opener ‘Show Pony’ does as its name suggests, entering the fray with gigantic production and a whip smart push-pull dynamic. It’s a record that fully embraces the concept of pop while simultaneously retaining the idiosyncrasies that gained the band its initial wonky indie-pop reputation. 

Take the bombastic ‘A Tear In Space (Airlock)’, on which Dave Bayley’s vocal hits new heights while also pronouncing “water” in a way that somehow belies both his American and British identities. Or ‘Creatures In Heaven’, during which he somehow manages to rhyme “making love”, “apartment” and “fake blood”. And while ostensibly less conceptual than previous records, Bayley isn’t afraid to leave in a few strange turns of phrase (‘White Roses’ with its unlikely “Let me dangle from you like a piece of meat”). That the record’s biggest curveballs are also its most conventional is ultimately ‘I Love You…’’s biggest triumph, however. ‘On The Run’ opens like a mashup of Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’ and The Flamingos’ ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’, only to crash into a rollicking, earwormy chorus, while epic closer ‘Lost In the Ocean’ makes sweet use of ‘50s doo-wop backing vocals. If ‘neo-croon’ isn’t already a thing, Dave just invented it. It’s ‘Wonderful Nothing’ that’s the ultimate star, though. What will undoubtedly read like a mess on paper is, in fact, a deliciously dark banger, as a theatrical, choral introduction makes way for a trap beat and a bassline that’s as EDM as it is Muse’s ‘Supermassive Black Hole’. Ultimately, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ is as confident, self-aware and ambitious as a record by a band who’d rocketed skyward last time around should be.

Glass Animals: Up, Up, And Away...

Cover Feature

Glass Animals: Up, Up, And Away...

The unexpected, stratospheric success of ‘Heat Waves’ elevated Glass Animals to music’s A List, putting Dave Bayley in the eyeline of everyone from Elton to Lana. But it would take an existential crisis at the top of a mountain to set him back on course to ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’: an album about love, space and everything in between.

Play Video

Tags: Glass Animals, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy I Love You So F***ing Much. via Rough Trade

Find ‘I Love You So F***ing Much.’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (white) - £29.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £27.99

Cd - £18.99

Glass Animals Tickets

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Co-op Live, Manchester

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Utilita Arena, Cardiff

The O2 Arena, London

Latest News

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single ‘SIN MIEDO’

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single SIN MIEDO’

Pixey drops new single ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’

Pixey drops new single Give A Little Of Your Love’

MUNA’s Katie Gavin teases debut solo single ‘aftertaste’

MUNAs Katie Gavin teases debut solo single aftertaste’

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>SOFT PLAY</strong> - Heavy Jelly</p>

SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly

The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.

17th July 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Lava La Rue</strong> - Starface</p>

Lava La Rue - Starface

A window into the multitudes of an artist who’s evidently brimming with them.

17th July 2024, 7:57am

Read More

Cover Feature

Glass Animals on the viral success of ‘Heatwaves’ and following it up with new album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’

Glass Animals: Up, Up, And Away…

The unexpected, stratospheric success of ‘Heat Waves’ elevated Glass Animals to music’s A List, putting Dave Bayley in the eyeline of everyone from Elton to Lana. But it would take an existential crisis at the top of a mountain to set him back on course to ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’: an album about love, space and everything in between.

10th June 2024, 4:05pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY