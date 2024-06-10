Four friends who met at school in Oxford, Glass Animals formed in 2010. Depending on how you look at it, they’re a band in the lineage of groups from the city who do inventive, forward-thinking things with guitar music, or an experimental pop outfit who sometimes dally with art-rock. Or both. They’re pretty much a Venn diagram for how to make it as an artist in 2024. They emerged through the old-world process of releasing records and playing live in ever-bigger venues, amassing diehard fans on the way, but they’re also a TikTok and social media phenomenon who have done the unspeakably un-indie-rock act of having a gigantic smash hit.

At their centre is Bayley, a creative dynamo who was born and raised in the US and moved to the UK as a teenager. The rest of the band (guitarist and keyboardist Drew MacFarlane, bassist Edwin Irwin-Singer and drummer Joe Seaward) do play their part on Glass Animals’ albums but it’s mostly all Bayley, who also writes and produces. The songs on the new record are rooted in the unsettling disconnection that Bayley felt around the success of ‘Dreamland’, a period that culminated in the 35-year-old experiencing what he describes as an “existential crisis”.

“I was in this very weird place where I’d lost my footing in the world,” he continues. When touring had ended, Bayley had a fire in his belly, fuelled by the feeling that he had a lot of lost time to make up for. “I was like, ‘I need to do everything I can to catch up, I need to go through every open door’,” he says. “Because it opened a lot of doors, that record, there were a lot of opportunities on the table – working on other people’s records, working on film music, working with other writers and producers. I was like, ‘I’m gonna do all of it’ and I don’t think I took the time to re-ground myself at any point.”

He co-produced Florence + The Machine’s jubilant 2022 album ‘Dance Fever’, worked with Hans Zimmer protégé Henry Jackman and pinballed from writing room to writing room in LA, collaborating with Rihanna and Travis Scott foil Starrah. He also went into the studio with Elton John (more on that later), but it was an era of rampant productivity built on unsteady ground. Bayley would have to come back to base at some point, and he was eventually forced to.

“I got Covid again and got stuck in this house that I’d rented,” he states. “It was an amazing Airbnb that was very cheap to rent and I found out why when I got there – it was kind of falling off a mountain. Beautiful view though! I was forced into this isolation, finally. I guess I had been putting off spending time alone and thinking about why I felt so detached and strange. I was locked in this house and there was this massive storm, I could see landslides happening, and this existential crisis really blossomed, like, ‘What is the point of all this?!’”

Fate’s scriptwriters had given Bayley a doozy. After all, if you’re going to embark on a night of hefty contemplation about fame and success and the meaning of life, then do it properly – do it in a plush pad threatening to topple off the top of a mountain overlooking Los Angeles while a big fuck-off storm rages outside.

The next morning, the house was still standing and so was Bayley, now with an idea about how to find his way out of the fug because he’d worked out what had got him into it in the first place. “I think it was a lack of realising what life is really about,” he says, “and losing that sense of what’s important to me in life.”

What followed was an intense, chaotic period where the songs came flooding out of him. “I spent about two weeks going deep into my own mind-hole,” he says. “It was all systems go, just coming out in this vomit. I ended up writing about 50 or 60 tracks.” He emerged with the beginnings of a record where he wanted to wrap the theme of love around the concept of space. “I used the universe to juxtapose these really loving moments,” he says, before reconsidering himself for a moment: “I say ‘loving’ and people would probably take that in a positive way, but throughout the record it explores all the different sides of love and sadness and loss. It’s trying to find beauty in those things too.”

The record begins with a breezy, strummed number called ‘Show Pony’ - one that sounds a bit like Beck, if he dressed up as a cowboy. Of all the tracks on ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’, these lyrics mean the most to Bayley, acting as a sort of taster menu for all the emotional places that Glass Animals’ fourth album is going to take you. “Everyone’s blueprints for love are the relationships that they witness growing up,” he says. “Even if you don’t realise what love is at that point, you’re still forming your own idea of it. The intention of ‘Show Pony’ was to say, ‘This is the experience, this is the blueprint that I had – and it’s not necessarily about one relationship, that song. It’s an amalgamation of everything I witnessed growing up and, thinking back about it, this table of contents showing all the facets of love.”

He'd wanted to make what he calls “a space record” before but he’d always end up with sonics and songs that sounded too icy and lacking in emotion. Here, he cracked it, melding the idea of space’s abyss with the widescreen panoramas you’d see in a Western film. It’s why the cosmic maximalism of recent single ‘A Tear In Space’ begins with sweeping strings that resemble composer supreme Ennio Morricone. “That was a big influence,” says Bayley. “It’s why there’s a lyrical reference to The Good, The Bad & The Ugly in ‘A Tear In Space’ too. There’s a lot of space sounds on this record, but also the vast expanses in those old Western films definitely have that, searching those huge vacuums of space.”