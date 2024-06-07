Peggy Gou - I Hear You 

Album Review
Peggy Gou - I Hear You3 Stars
There’s a clear intention to create something beyond what she is typically renowned for, yet it doesn’t always quite hit.
Without a doubt, since the mid 2010’s, Peggy Gou has become one of dance music’s biggest names, bolstered by a run of stellar EPs and the Glasto 2017 ‘Peggy Shoe’ craze. Since then, these releases’ airily zestful tracks - including ‘Starry Night’, ‘It Makes You Forget’, and 2023 earworm ‘It Goes Like (Nanana)’ - have become widely recognised iconic tunes. Now comes her long-awaited debut album, ‘I Hear You’. It’s self-confessedly ‘90s-infused and, besides the contemplative opener ‘Your Art’, ‘Back To One’ and ‘I Believe In Love Again’ make noticeable nods to the era. Moving onwards into the Balearic, beat-driven ‘All That’, we start to hear more of Gou’s signature sound, and ‘Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)’ acts as a housey, acid-infused crux point. ‘Purple Horizon’ harks back to the sun-drenched waviness of Happy Mondays and Primal Scream, meanwhile the vibrant keys and elevating trance of closer ‘1+1=11’ makes for a swelling banger that aptly ties up the album’s build.
Throughout ‘I Hear You’, there’s a clear intention to create something beyond what Peggy Gou is typically renowned for, yet it doesn’t always quite hit. The album has been intentionally crafted to venture into new areas of inspiration, largely realised via the nostalgic sounds of the ‘90s, yet instead of creating something potently new and novel, these efforts often land slightly flat. ‘I Hear You’ is a well-produced, accessible, record that no doubt will get people moving. As to whether it will stand the test of time, let’s hope ‘It Makes You Forget’ doesn’t also act as a premonition.
Latest Reviews
Goat Girl - Below The Waste
5 Stars
Outward looking yet markedly personal, it considers the relationships humans have both with the world, and with each other.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
Alfie Templeman - Radiosoul
4-5 Stars
A technicolour triumph.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
Swim Deep - There’s A Big Star Outside
3-5 Stars
For those indie kids who grew up with them, this introspective Swim Deep will feel just right.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
AURORA - What Happened To The Heart?
4-5 Stars
Monolithic in nature, an album on which hurt is both resisted and overwhelmingly embraced.
7th June 2024, 8:00am
Read More
Peggy Gou confirms huge headline at London’s Gunnersbury Park
The outdoor summer show will also see performances from Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C and Hiver.
20th February 2024, 11:01am
Parklife unveil 2024 lineup, including headliners Doja Cat, Disclosure and J Hus
Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Nia Archives and more are also set to join the Manchester weekender.
23rd January 2024, 1:21pm
Tyler, The Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX and more to play Lovebox 2020
The first wave of names for the Gunnersbury Park based festival have been revealed.
10th December 2019, 12:00am
Tracks: Chvrches, Lorde ft Run The Jewels, Iceage & more
All the biggest and best tracks of the week, rounded up and reviewed.
2nd March 2018, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.