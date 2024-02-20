News

Peggy Gou confirms huge headline at London’s Gunnersbury Park

The outdoor summer show will also see performances from Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C and Hiver.

20th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Peggy Gou, News

One of dance music’s biggest crossover stars, Peggy Gou has announced her biggest London show to date, playing in the capital’s Gunnersbury Park on Saturday 17th August.

It’s set to be one of the largest one-off gigs in the 2024 electronic music calendar, as the outdoor space has a capacity greater than the the O2 Arena. Also joining Gou as support throughout the day will be Brazilian tech house DJ Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C, and Hiver.

The event is also the latest in a series of of huge gigs confirmed to take place in Gunnersbury Park this summer; other headliners announced so far include PJ Harvey (18th August), KoRn (11th August), FISHER (9th August), and Tom Grennan (10th August).

Tickets for Peggy Gou’s show will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 23rd February - check out the event’s official poster below.

Peggy Gou confirms headline show at London's Gunnersbury Park

Tags: Peggy Gou, News

Latest News

Adrianne Lenker unveils video for new single ‘Fool’

Adrianne Lenker unveils video for new single Fool’

MGMT join forces with Christine and the Queens for final LP preview ‘Dancing In Babylon’

MGMT join forces with Christine and the Queens for final LP preview Dancing In Babylon’

Kneecap announce debut album ‘Fine Art’

Kneecap announce debut album Fine Art’

Kneecap: “Bringing the Tory government to court? You can’t put a price on that for PR”

Kneecap: Bringing the Tory government to court? You can’t put a price on that for PR”

Nine8 Collective drop new track ‘Escape Artist’

Nine8 Collective drop new track Escape Artist

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY