News
Peggy Gou confirms huge headline at London’s Gunnersbury Park
The outdoor summer show will also see performances from Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C and Hiver.
One of dance music’s biggest crossover stars, Peggy Gou has announced her biggest London show to date, playing in the capital’s Gunnersbury Park on Saturday 17th August.
It’s set to be one of the largest one-off gigs in the 2024 electronic music calendar, as the outdoor space has a capacity greater than the the O2 Arena. Also joining Gou as support throughout the day will be Brazilian tech house DJ Mochakk, LSDXOXO, Sally C, and Hiver.
The event is also the latest in a series of of huge gigs confirmed to take place in Gunnersbury Park this summer; other headliners announced so far include PJ Harvey (18th August), KoRn (11th August), FISHER (9th August), and Tom Grennan (10th August).
Tickets for Peggy Gou’s show will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 23rd February - check out the event’s official poster below.
