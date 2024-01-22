English Teacher, Melin Melyn, Clarissa Connelly and more: ten of the best from ESNS 2024

If you’re looking to sniff out new artists before they go fully above ground, there are a host of events across Europe and beyond designed with exactly that in mind. In the UK we’ve got The Great Escape, Liverpool Sound City et al; over in Texas, there’s SXSW. Leaping into action with Christmas barely in the rearview mirror, meanwhile, ESNS is the first stop on the trail: a four-day fiesta of buzz bands, stomping a path through the quaint streets of Groningen with the hope of making their mark while the year is still in its infancy.

Here are ten of the best things we saw during the festival’s 2024 edition.