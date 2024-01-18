DIY’s Hello 2024 series heats up with Antony Szmierek, Kaeto and more

Next up, Scottish-born Kaeto offers hypnotics of a different order, enchanting the crowd with eerie vox effects and riffs that drip with shimmering reverb. Punctuating the funk-tinged set highlight ‘Good Morning’ with MJ-esque yelps and the sort of jittery movements that would make David Byrne proud, she delivers a performance that utterly belies her apparent ill-health. Dreamy, heady, and at times vaguely unsettling, it’s a set that leaves us feeling as if Kaeto - and her incredibly tight live band - have cast some sort of spell.

Ramping the energy up a notch (or three), Babymorocco’s self-described “sexy electro” is the very essence of after hours at a festival, distilled down to its purest, most hedonistic form. Straddling the genre boundaries of hyperpop, drum’n’bass, and house, he offers up bouncing cuts from last year’s debut EP ‘The Sound’ before pivoting into a recent Jockstrap collab. Rumour has it, he was the man behind - or rather inside - the duo’s unexpected Barbican stage guest…

