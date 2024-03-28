News

Blondshell and Bully join forces for new single ‘Docket’

It’s the first release of 2024 for both artists.

Photo: Muriel Knudson

28th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Blondshell - aka Sabrina Teitelbaum - is back with new music, and this time she’s enlisted the help of Bully for new track ‘Docket’.

A grunge-tinged, hook-laden offering, Sabrina has described the song as being “about splitting off from yourself. It’s about uncertainty when you’re in different environments all the time. In a way it’s about wanting to cope with distance and change but it’s also just a bit about being reckless.”

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, she continues: “I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully’s voice on it. I’m a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn’t stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I’m really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”

‘Docket’ follows a year in which both Blondshell and Bully released critically acclaimed albums - the self-titled debut and ‘Lucky For You’ respectively - and lands ahead of Blondshell’s forthcoming contribution to the highly-anticipated ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ compilation album.

Listen to ‘Docket’ here:

You can catch Blondshell live all over the place in the next few months - these are her upcoming tour dates (including shows in North America, the UK, and Europe):

APRIL 2024
05 Boone, NC, Schaefer Center for The Performing Arts (w/ Julia Jacklin)
26 Norman, OK, Norman Music Festival
24 Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival,
28 Austin, TX, Austin Psych Fest

MAY 2024
06 Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall
08 Denver, CO, Larimer Lounge
10 Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Court Block Party
26 Boston, MA, Boston Calling Festival

JUNE 2024
07 Queens, NY, The Governors Ball Music Festival
26 – 30 Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2024
04 Denmark, Roskilde Festival
05 Ewik, Down The Rabbit Hole
07 Lac de Malsaucy, Les Eurockéennes de Belfort,
13 Seattle, WA, Day In Day Out Festival

AUGUST 2024
01 - 04 Chicago, Lollapalooza
03 St. Charles, IA, Hinterland Music Festival
07 Budapest, Sziget Festival
09 Gothenburg, Way Out West Festival
10 Oslo, Øyafestivalen
13 Istanbul, PSM Loves Summer / Zorlu
15 Charleville Mezieres, Le Cabaret Vert
16 Hasselt, Pukkelpop
18 Wales, Green Man Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
20-22 Camden, NJ, XPoNential Music Festival

