Blondshell and Bully join forces for new single ‘Docket’

Blondshell - aka Sabrina Teitelbaum - is back with new music, and this time she’s enlisted the help of Bully for new track ‘Docket’.

A grunge-tinged, hook-laden offering, Sabrina has described the song as being “about splitting off from yourself. It’s about uncertainty when you’re in different environments all the time. In a way it’s about wanting to cope with distance and change but it’s also just a bit about being reckless.”

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, she continues: “I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully’s voice on it. I’m a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn’t stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I’m really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”

‘Docket’ follows a year in which both Blondshell and Bully released critically acclaimed albums - the self-titled debut and ‘Lucky For You’ respectively - and lands ahead of Blondshell’s forthcoming contribution to the highly-anticipated ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ compilation album.

Listen to ‘Docket’ here: