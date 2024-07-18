Outbreak 2024: Have Heart, Basement, Thursday and more make for a triumphant celebration of alternative music

Manchester’s BEC Arena is a fitting setting for the UK’s largest alternative and counterculture hip hop gathering; a somewhat rustic, no-thrills industrial warehouse on the outskirts of Greater Manchester, and a space embodying the very spirit of do-it-yourself. It - much like the festival - expands the floorshow to its highest grandeur without losing any of its underdog, grassroots feel. It pulls from the practice space and grows it well beyond any expected confines.

A monumental main stage rises out at the end of the venue’s outdoor car park yet invites fans to throw age-old hardcore shapes on an adjacent platform that quite literally carries its fair share of weight across the weekend. More often than not, these fans and artists become one in a clump of human bodies flying in and out of the crowd, injecting a constant sense of movement and energy. So much so that those arriving are met by a liability waiver form should they wish to enter what this writer’s group affectionately nicknames “the cage”; essentially a cordoned off area closer to the stage that throws onlookers firmly into the action.

Even in its scale, growing in numbers across its 13-year history, Outbreak has not lost its notion of togetherness, unfolding as a triumphant celebration of its scene, of the bands and the individuals that have nurtured it over time, and most importantly, of the DIY, all-in-this-together attitude that could so easily have slipped away.