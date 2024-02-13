Festivals
Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart confirmed as final headliner for Outbreak 2024
Their appearance at this summer’s edition of the festival will double as their only upcoming show in Europe.
Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart will be reforming this summer, and as part of their plans, have now been confirmed as the final headliners for this year’s Outbreak Fest.
The band - who were originally active from 2002 to 2009, and briefly reformed for a handful of shows back in 2019 - will be closing proceedings at Outbreak on Saturday 29th June with a set that will double as their only European appearance, and a rare chance to see them in a venue without a barrier.
They’ll be joining the likes of Basement, Touché Amoré, Show Me The Body and Balance and Composure on that day’s billing, while other acts set to perform across the weekend include headliners Action Bronson and American Football, alongside the likes of Thursday, Soccer Mommy, Joyce Manor, Mannequin Pussy and more.
This year’s edition of Outbreak takes place from 28th to 30th June at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester and remaining tickets are on sale now.
