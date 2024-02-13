Festivals

Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart confirmed as final headliner for Outbreak 2024

Their appearance at this summer’s edition of the festival will double as their only upcoming show in Europe.

13th February 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

American Football, Basement, Have Heart, Touché Amoré, Outbreak, News, Festivals

Boston hardcore outfit Have Heart will be reforming this summer, and as part of their plans, have now been confirmed as the final headliners for this year’s Outbreak Fest.

The band - who were originally active from 2002 to 2009, and briefly reformed for a handful of shows back in 2019 - will be closing proceedings at Outbreak on Saturday 29th June with a set that will double as their only European appearance, and a rare chance to see them in a venue without a barrier.

They’ll be joining the likes of Basement, Touché Amoré, Show Me The Body and Balance and Composure on that day’s billing, while other acts set to perform across the weekend include headliners Action Bronson and American Football, alongside the likes of Thursday, Soccer Mommy, Joyce Manor, Mannequin Pussy and more.

This year’s edition of Outbreak takes place from 28th to 30th June at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester and remaining tickets are on sale now.

Tags: American Football, Basement, Have Heart, Touché Amoré, Outbreak, News, Festivals

Latest News

Lizzy McAlpine announces new album ‘Older’

Lizzy McAlpine announces new album Older’

Waxahatchee shares newest single ‘Bored’

Waxahatchee shares newest single Bored’

Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024

Willie J Healey shares UK touring plans for May 2024

Alfie Templeman returns with funky new single ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Alfie Templeman returns with funky new single Eyes Wide Shut’

Paramore announce they are “freshly independent” artists

Paramore announce they are freshly independent” artists

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY