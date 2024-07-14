Pearl Jam, Black Honey and more make for stand-out second day at Mad Cool 2024

Even when arriving on site in the early evening of Mad Cool’s second day, it’s immediately clear to see who vast swathes of today’s crowd are here to see. Look around at the attendees already on site and many of them are wearing Pearl Jam merchandise from across the years, all pinning their flag to the mast from the off.

But ahead of the rock titans’ headliner tonight, there’s another eclectic but electrifying line-up to dive into. Marking a decidedly more gentle build to the main event tonight, Michael Kiwanuka is a soothing presence in the blistering heat on Thursday, his rich vocals leading us predominantly through tracks from his 2019 Mercury Prize-winning, funk-infused ‘KIWANUKA’. His set also features an outing from brand new single ‘Floating Parade’ - which was released just a day before his set today - which sounds gorgeously meditative.