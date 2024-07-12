Dua Lipa brings the party to a scorching first day at Mad Cool 2024

Much like her recent headliner at this year’s Glastonbury, there’s little that’s going to get in the way of Dua Lipa having a good time tonight. Even with the sun beginning to set and the temperature dipping (but only ever so slightly), the sheer motivation and skill that she displays throughout her huge headline set is second to none, with the singer bounding through dance routine after dance routine in a feat that would frankly be a challenge to even the fittest of athletes in this heat. But, even as big, sleek pop shows go, there’s still something wonderfully human about it all; a sense of euphoria when ‘Be The One’ kicks in emanates across the crowd, ‘Levitating’ is a funky delight, and her Elton John collab ‘Cold Heart’ becomes a swoon-worthy affair on this balmy summer night. Granted, tonight the Spanish crowd seems most responsive to tracks from her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, but the likes of ‘Training Season’ and ‘Illusion’ still pack an almighty punch, while the vocal gymnastics of ‘Happy For You’ are dazzling. It’s a glorious way to kickstart the festival in style.