Brockwell Park’s Wide Awake once again proves it’s a thrilling way to kick-start festival season

Split fairly solidly between die-hard Gizz fans (many of whom are sporting either band merch or more elaborate, magician/dinosaur-adjacent costumes), and what we’re betting is the entire population of The Shacklewell Arms’ smoking area, the crowds are there from the off, with a hearteningly large number turning out early to catch Brighton quartet The New Eves play that very venue’s stage. As we’ve come to expect from the singular newcomers, theirs is a captivating set - incorporating contemporary dance, eerie three-part harmonies, and an expansive instrument rotation, it could as easily belong in the context of a stone circle summoning ritual as it does in this intimate tent.

At almost the polar opposite end of Wide Awake’s genre remit lie The Itch, who, having built a word-of-mouth buzz on London’s live circuit (including an early show for DIY and Parallel Lines) deliver a commanding concoction of ‘80s new wave and ‘00s electroclash, and succeed in getting people moving in spite of the relatively early hour. At a Lambrini Girls show, movement is one thing that’s never found lacking, and the band’s riotous performance on the (admittedly bizarrely named) Disco Pogo stage is as kinetic as predicted. Ringleader and vocalist Phoebe Lunny sets the tone from the off - “I don’t bite… but I will jump on you,” she warns, pre-crowd surf, from the midst of the rabble - before using her platform to speak on issues including transphobia, lad culture, and the ongoing genocide in Palestine between the band’s blistering cuts.