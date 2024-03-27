Young Fathers claim special place in Royal Albert Hall lineage

Though the majority of tonight’s crowd have seated tickets, you can’t help but think that very few here ever had the intention of remaining so, such is the collective arising as soon as Young Fathers launch into early highlight ‘GET UP’. There’s little in the way of stage set beyond the tattered sheet that forms their now-signature backdrop, but you get the sense that anything more elaborate would simply be needless distraction; everyone on stage – including the forty-strong Nia Choir who flank the group – are evocatively illuminated with footlights, sending band-shaped shadows (think The Cure’s ‘Boy Don’t Cry’ artwork, with added animation) dancing over the canvas.

Indeed, animation is the name of the game: Young Fathers’ core trio (Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings) seamlessly flit between manning different instruments (including two separate drum set-ups) and sharing vocal duties, all the while ringleading the onstage ensemble – and, in extension, the whole room – in dance-fuelled revelry. Every high kick, hair toss, and holler is imbued with joy, every movement so gloriously unselfconscious that the night feels closer to a carnival than it does a gig.

