Nominations for BRIT Awards 2024 revealed

It’s that time of the year again - awards announcement season is here! Following The Last Dinner Party’s recent scooping of the 2024 Rising Star Award, the BRITS have now shared the nominees for the ceremony’s 13 other categories.

Leading the charge with a whopping seven nominations - a new record for a single artist in any one year - is RAYE, whose album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ came out in February last year to widespread critical acclaim. Also up for multiple awards are Dua Lipa (who’s also the first artist confirmed to perform on the night itself), J Hus, Blur, Olivia Dean, Dave, Little Simz, Young Fathers, Mahalia and more.

The nominations were revealed this afternoon via the BRITs’ social media channels, including those for the five genre categories which will be determined by public vote: Alternative/Rock Act; Dance Act; Pop Act; Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act; and R&B Act (a new addition for 2024). The public vote is set to operate through Instagram, and will be open from 12:00pm on Thursday 1st February to 6:00pm on Thursday 15th February.

Explaining further how the public vote will work, the BRITs have said: “To vote, fans can either head to the BRITs page on Instagram (@BRITs), and comment on the category Reel of their choice using an artist specific hashtag, or by creating a Reel and using the @BRITs tag, and the artist specific # in the caption. Further information on the vote will be announced soon.”

You can check out The Last Dinner Party’s BRITs Rising Star Session and dive into the full list of nominations below.

