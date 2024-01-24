News

Nominations for BRIT Awards 2024 revealed

One artist in particular has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year…

24th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

It’s that time of the year again - awards announcement season is here! Following The Last Dinner Party’s recent scooping of the 2024 Rising Star Award, the BRITS have now shared the nominees for the ceremony’s 13 other categories.

Leading the charge with a whopping seven nominations - a new record for a single artist in any one year - is RAYE, whose album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ came out in February last year to widespread critical acclaim. Also up for multiple awards are Dua Lipa (who’s also the first artist confirmed to perform on the night itself), J Hus, Blur, Olivia Dean, Dave, Little Simz, Young Fathers, Mahalia and more.

The nominations were revealed this afternoon via the BRITs’ social media channels, including those for the five genre categories which will be determined by public vote: Alternative/Rock Act; Dance Act; Pop Act; Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act; and R&B Act (a new addition for 2024). The public vote is set to operate through Instagram, and will be open from 12:00pm on Thursday 1st February to 6:00pm on Thursday 15th February.

Explaining further how the public vote will work, the BRITs have said: “To vote, fans can either head to the BRITs page on Instagram (@BRITs), and comment on the category Reel of their choice using an artist specific hashtag, or by creating a Reel and using the @BRITs tag, and the artist specific # in the caption. Further information on the vote will be announced soon.”

You can check out The Last Dinner Party’s BRITs Rising Star Session and dive into the full list of nominations below.

Play Video

Album of the Year:
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Artist of the Year:
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE

Group of the Year:
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

Best New Artist:
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year:
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy’s a liar
RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year
blink-182
boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - greedy
Tyla - Water

Alterntive/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy

Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE

R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT

