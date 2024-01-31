“I feel like the best artists and the ones with the most longevity are those where the fans can see that they’re just purely doing their own thing.” - Abigail Morris

Musically, it’s just as extravagant and ornate as this suggests. From literally opening with a curtain-up orchestral overture (‘Prelude’), to switching up song structures, tempos, vocalists and even languages, the album is a supremely confident, stunningly rich affair on which The Last Dinner Party revel in the full extent of their showmanship. “It was just a pleasure outing, really,” Abigail says of the recording process, which took place with the help of producer James Ford - “the nicest man in music” - before ‘Nothing Matters’ was even released. “It all came from a place of insular joy, from just being like kids in a candy shop thinking, ‘What’s going to make us the most excited, happy, inspired, and challenged?’”

She continues: “I feel like the best artists and the ones with the most longevity are those where the fans can see that they’re just purely doing their own thing, like David Bowie, rather than falling into the trap of doing what you think people want. If you make something you think people are gonna like, they either like it and you feel empty, or they hate it and you feel stupid. We have no choice than to just do what we love, in that sense.”

It’s an approach that has held them in good stead so far. They’ve sold out London’s 3,300-capacity Roundhouse, performed on Later… with Jools Holland, won the BRITs 2024 Rising Star Award (the first guitar band ever to do so), and topped BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024 poll. “I think we would all go completely mental if we weren’t doing this together,” says Lizzie on whether they feel prepared for the speed and scale of it all. “I’d hate to be a solo artist having this kind of meteoric rise; the only reason I’m sane is because the others are also going through the same thing, so I’m not just making it up in my head.”

And some of their recent experiences really have been the stuff of daydreams. Most significant, Georgia says, was meeting Florence Welch at the George Tavern - back where it all began - when Welch broke the news of their BBC Sound Of win. “I’ve idolised her since I was probably ten. I was a really troubled, misunderstood child, and I found such solace in her. So to have her be even more brilliant in person than who I’d built her up to be in my mind - which was, y’know, God. For her to say, ‘I’m so proud of you, you’re doing fantastic things’...” She pauses, slightly emotional. “When [Georgia’s boyfriend] proposes, you’ll be like, ‘Oh this is nice’,” Abigail grins at her bandmate, who replies: “This is the second best day of my life!” as everyone cracks up. “He can’t compete, he knows that.”

They may be being (only slightly) flippant, but the anecdote illustrates one of the key reasons why The Last Dinner Party have struck such a chord with so many: they’re fans. Of other artists, of literature, of art and fashion and history. They wear their influences on their ruffled sleeves and are utterly unafraid to enthuse, which in turn gives their audiences implicit encouragement to enjoy the show as much as the band clearly are.

And the best thing? All this is only the ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’. The pomp and circumstance, the bells and whistles, the sheer, unadulterated euphoria - it’s all just a hint of what’s to come, a mere taste to whet the appetite. So stay firmly seated and prepare to tuck in, because The Last Dinner Party’s next course is sure to be spectacular.