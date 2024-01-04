The Last Dinner Party aim to conquer with latest track ‘Caesar On A TV Screen

Mere weeks out from the release of their debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ (arriving on 2nd February via Island Records), The Last Dinner Party have unveiled their latest offering: the bombastic, grandiose ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’.

They’ve described the accompanying music video as “an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar”; divided into acts, it sees them each assume a character from the famous play based around the ill-fated Caesar’s downfall.



The track is the band’s fifth single, following on from their breakout hit ‘Nothing Matters’ and more recent additions ‘Sinner’, ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, and ‘On Your Side’. The release also kicks off what’s set to be a huge year for the five-piece - as well as dropping their LP, they’ve just won the 2024 BRITs Rising Star Award and are on the BBC Sound of 2024 shortlist.

Discussing the inspirations behind ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, the band have described it as “a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together.”

You can check out the official video for ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’ here:

