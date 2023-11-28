News
The Last Dinner Party, Caity Baser and Sekou shortlisted for BRITs Rising Star Award
The winner is set to be announced on Thursday 7th December…
The BRIT Awards 2024 - due to take place on Saturday 2nd March next year - have unveiled the tripartite shortlist for their Rising Star Award, an accolade previously bestowed on the likes of Adele, Sam Fender, Florence + The Machine, and 2023’s winners FLO.
2024’s contenders are: breakout theatrical quintet The Last Dinner Party (who recently announced their much-anticipated debut album, ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’); fast-rising pop star Caity Baser (who’s got a UK headline tour planned for next year); and Leicester’s soulful sensation Sekou (who was selected by Arlo Parks to perform at Glasto ‘22).
Voted for by an invited industry-wide panel, artists are eligible for the Rising Star Award if, as of 31st October 2023, they have not yet placed in the Official Album Charts Top 20 or gained more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart. The 2024 winner will be announced on Thursday 7th December, so watch this space!
You can read more about some recent changes to the BRITs below.
