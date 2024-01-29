The Last Dinner Party announce UK and Ireland tour

Ahead of the imminent arrival of their anticipated debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, The Last Dinner Party have confirmed plans for a headline tour of the UK and Ireland this Autumn. Kicking off in Newcastle on 23rd September, the run will span 16 dates before concluding in triumphant fashion at London’s Eventim Apollo - what will be the band’s biggest headline show to date.

The news follows what’s been a dizzying rise for the five-piece, from winning this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award to being named BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 and selling out their gig at London’s Roundhouse (which takes place this Thursday) months in advance.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on pre-sale from 8:00am on Wednesday 7th February (pre-order ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ from their official store for to receive an access code), with general sale opening at 8:00am on Friday 9th February here.

You can watch the video for The Last Dinner Party’s latest single ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’ and check out their full upcoming live schedule below.