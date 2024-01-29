News
The Last Dinner Party announce UK and Ireland tour
The run will culminate with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo - their biggest headline to date.
Ahead of the imminent arrival of their anticipated debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, The Last Dinner Party have confirmed plans for a headline tour of the UK and Ireland this Autumn. Kicking off in Newcastle on 23rd September, the run will span 16 dates before concluding in triumphant fashion at London’s Eventim Apollo - what will be the band’s biggest headline show to date.
The news follows what’s been a dizzying rise for the five-piece, from winning this year’s BRITs Rising Star Award to being named BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 and selling out their gig at London’s Roundhouse (which takes place this Thursday) months in advance.
Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on pre-sale from 8:00am on Wednesday 7th February (pre-order ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ from their official store for to receive an access code), with general sale opening at 8:00am on Friday 9th February here.
You can watch the video for The Last Dinner Party’s latest single ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’ and check out their full upcoming live schedule below.
FEBRUARY 2024
01 London, The Roundhouse (sold out)
02 London, Pryzm (in association with Banquet Records) (sold out)
03 London, Rough Trade East, (afternoon show) (sold out)
03 London, Rough Trade East, London (evening show) (sold out)
05 Brighton, Resident Records (sold out)
06 Manchester, HMV (sold out)
07 Birmingham, HMV Vault (sold out)
08 Bristol, Rough Trade (sold out)
11 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club, (in association with Crash Records) (sold out)
16 Berlin, Gretchen (sold out)
17 Cologne, LUXOR (sold out)
19 Amsterdam, Melkweg OZ (sold out)
20 Paris, La Maroquinerie (sold out)
21 Brussels, Le Botanique (sold out)
23 Zurich, Mascotte Club (sold out)
25 Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
26 Vienna, Grelle Forelle (sold out)
MARCH 2024
04 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club (BRITs Week War Child Show) (sold out)
19 Mexico City, Lunario
21 Austin, Scoot Inn
22 Dallas, The Studio at The Factory
24 Boston, Royale
26 New York, Webster Hall
27 Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
29 Montreal, Studio TD
30 Toronto, The Concert Hall
31 Detroit, The Majestic Theatre
APRIL 2024
02 Columbus, Newport Music Hall
04 Minneapolis, First Avenue
05 Milwaukee, Turner Hall Ballroom
09 Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10 Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre
11 Seattle, The Showbox
13 Indio, Coachella Festival
14 Phoenix, Crescent Ballroom
16 San Francisco, Bimbo’s 365 Club
20 Indio, Coachella Festival
JUNE 2024
02 Barcelona, Primavera Sound
06 – 08 Porto, Primavera Sound
22 ScheeBel, Hurricane Festival
23 Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival
JULY 2024
05 – 07 Ewijk, Down The Rabbit Hole
06 Rotselaar, Rock Werchter
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
31 Kansas City, The Truman
AUGUST 2024
02 Saint Charles, IA, Hinterland Music Festival
06 Englewood, Gothic Theatre
07 Salt Lake City, The Complex
SEPTEMBER 2024 - NEW UK/IRELAND AUTUMN TOUR
23 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
24 Leeds, O2 Academy
25 Sheffield, Octagon Centre
27 Norwich, The LCR, UEA
28 Lincoln, The Engine Shed
29 Cardiff, Tramshed
OCTOBER 2024 - NEW UK/IRELAND AUTUMN TOUR
01 Birmingham, O2 Academy
02 Nottingham, Rock City
04 Bristol, O2 Academy
05 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
07 Dublin, 3Olympia
10 Glasgow, O2 Academy
11 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
12 Liverpool, Mountford Hall
14 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
16 London, Eventim Apollo
Read More
The Streets, Loyle Carner and STONE among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill
The Belgian festival has today added 20 more names to its lineup…
18th January 2024, 10:30am
DIY’s 2024 Reading List
As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.
6th January 2024, 10:00am
The Last Dinner Party named winners of BBC Sound Of 2024
Their much-anticipated debut album lands in less than a month.
5th January 2024, 10:41am
DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023
From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.
8th December 2023, 5:00pm
Popular right now
2-5 Stars
NewDad — Madra
4 Stars