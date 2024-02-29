Festivals

Roskilde Festival adds SZA, Jessie Ware, The Last Dinner Party and more to 2024 lineup

The Danish non-profit festival had previously confirmed the likes of Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, and PJ Harvey.

29th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Denmark’s Roskilde Festival - set to take place from 29th June to 6th July - has today added another wave of 23 stellar artists to its lineup. Leading the charge is contemporary R&B heavyweight SZA, who’ll be taking to the stage to headline the festival’s final night on Saturday.

Also announced today are a smorgasbord of genre-spanning artists, including the Grammy-winning Tems and viral pop star Tyla, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordan, 2023 Mercury Prize nominee Jessie Ware, and current DIY cover stars The Last Dinner Party.

They join what was an already stacked lineup, with Doja Cat, Jungle, Foo Fighters and PJ Harvey among the previously confirmed headliners. More artists are still to be announced too, so watch this space!

Roskilde Festival is a 100% non-profit event, with all proceeds going to charities (especially towards those helping children and young people). You can find out more and get tickets here, and check out the lineup so far below.

