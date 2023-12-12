Capping off what Joe refers to as a “head-wobbler” of a 2023, it’s little wonder that the ‘Mods would see fit to draft in the duo for their current run. Having broken through with their fiery single ‘SHITHOUSE’ back in summer, what’s happened in the aftermath is the stuff of dreams. “This whole year,” starts Callum, “every single thing that we’ve done, we’ve been like, ‘Oh wow, that’s gonna be the highlight of the year’. And then we get another thing come through, then the next thing, and the next thing. We can’t really understand it!” “We’ve been cracking on separately for fifteen years doing music,” nods Joe, “and it’s all happened in the last ten months.”

While 2023 has seen the Midlands duo marked out as one of music’s fiercest new prospects, an overnight success story this is not. Having met at college when the pair were teenagers, they were “just drawn together immediately”, Callum confirms. “I was the biggest Joseph Hicklin fan since the moment I met him. I got his old lyrics tattooed on my leg when I was younger,” he smiles, affirming his commitment. A series of bands came and went, starting with a “six-piece funk and soul outfit” which was soon whittled down to a duo before Callum moved to Bristol for university and the two continued their endeavours apart, “separately [spending] a decade trying to make music and art”.

Then, just as Callum found himself wondering if it was time to wind down from playing in bands, Joe reached out. “In lockdown, Joe came out of nowhere and we reconnected, and he wanted to do a new project,” the drummer recalls. “I wasn’t sure; I thought it was time to call it. So I said, ‘Nah’, but then he called me back about two weeks later with the demo of ‘THIS HERE AIN’T WATER’ and I was hooked immediately. I just knew I wanted to be a part of it,” he confirms. “So, I said no initially, but I’m really glad he called me back, 'cos I wouldn’t be living my best right now.”

