Until recently, it’s as the pop elite’s go-to session bass player that Blu’s been best known. You might have seen her backing Bleachers on their Saturday Night Live performance, or plucking the strings behind Olivia Rodrigo on her ‘SOUR’ documentary. She’s become the young, cool, accessible cheerleader for the instrument, happy to put tutorials online and answer questions in the hope of providing the relatable female figure that she lacked herself. “Like, I don’t know if I would have messaged [ex-Pixies and Breeder bassist] Kim Deal…” she notes of her attempts to remove the cooler-than-thou artist-fan boundaries. “Having an instrument when you’re really young and having a passion is just the best way to grow up, so if I can help that in any way that’d be sick.”

But, as this month’s debut album ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ attests, the musician’s ambitions have never settled on being a background character. “I rode the bass wave but I always knew I wanted to be an artist and put out my own music,” she nods. “I’ve played for other people, but it’s such a different feeling having people be there for you. It’s like a whole different era of my life, like post-glow up where now I’m the artist and this is happening and this is the album.”

