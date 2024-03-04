News
Blu DeTiger offers up new single ‘Kiss’
It’s lifted from her forthcoming debut LP, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’.
Pop’s best-known bassist Blu DeTiger has shared new track ‘Kiss’, which follows ‘Dangerous Game’ as the second single taken from her upcoming debut album ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ (out on 29th March via EMI/Capitol Records).
Described by Blu as her “favourite from the whole album”, the song explores “seeing someone after a breakup, realizing why you were wrong for each other but wanting to feel that love again for one more night.
“It’s about living in that moment”, she continues. “Maybe kissing that person will make me feel what I did back then. It was important to me to dial in the production for this song so that there only needed to be a few elements for it to feel full. I especially love the bass tone on this song. The envelope opening and closing feels like the push and pull of missing someone. It’s my favorite from the whole album.”
Watch the video for ‘Kiss’ here:
Blu is also set to embark on her All I Ever Want Is Everything North American tour next month (tickets are on sale now), which will see her perform on the following dates.
APRIL 2024
25 Boston, MA, The Sinclair
26 Washington, DC, The Atlantis
27 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
29 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
MAY 2024
01 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
04 West Hollywood, CA, Troubadour
05 San Diego, CA, Casbah
You can read our feature interview with Blu all about her debut album by grabbing a copy of our March 2024 print mag here.
