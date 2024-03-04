News

Blu DeTiger offers up new single ‘Kiss’

It’s lifted from her forthcoming debut LP, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

4th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Blu DeTiger, News, Listen, , Watch

Pop’s best-known bassist Blu DeTiger has shared new track ‘Kiss’, which follows ‘Dangerous Game’ as the second single taken from her upcoming debut album ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ (out on 29th March via EMI/Capitol Records).

Described by Blu as her “favourite from the whole album”, the song explores “seeing someone after a breakup, realizing why you were wrong for each other but wanting to feel that love again for one more night.

“It’s about living in that moment”, she continues. “Maybe kissing that person will make me feel what I did back then. It was important to me to dial in the production for this song so that there only needed to be a few elements for it to feel full. I especially love the bass tone on this song. The envelope opening and closing feels like the push and pull of missing someone. It’s my favorite from the whole album.”

Watch the video for ‘Kiss’ here:

Play Video

Blu is also set to embark on her All I Ever Want Is Everything North American tour next month (tickets are on sale now), which will see her perform on the following dates.

APRIL 2024
25 Boston, MA, The Sinclair
26 Washington, DC, The Atlantis
27 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
29 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground

MAY 2024
01 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
04 West Hollywood, CA, Troubadour
05 San Diego, CA, Casbah

You can read our feature interview with Blu all about her debut album by grabbing a copy of our March 2024 print mag here.

Tags: Blu DeTiger, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Chappell Roan to tour the UK and Europe this Autumn

Chappell Roan to tour the UK and Europe this Autumn

SZA announced as new BST Hyde Park headliner

SZA announced as new BST Hyde Park headliner

Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’

Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single Doctor (Work It Out)’

Green Day are the cover stars of DIY’s March 2024 issue!

Green Day are the cover stars of DIYs March 2024 issue!

Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Marika Hackman - Big Sigh artwork

Marika Hackman - Big Sigh green Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying artwork

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying black Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Garbage - Bleed Like Me artwork

Garbage - Bleed Like Me red Vinyl LP - £34.99

RT Pixel
Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud artwork

Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud black Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Alkaline Trio - Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs artwork

Alkaline Trio - Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs white Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY