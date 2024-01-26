News

Blu DeTiger to release debut album ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ this spring

She’s just shared a new single and announced a North American headline tour.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

26th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Blu DeTiger, News, Listen

NYC’s Blu DeTiger has today shared the news that her debut album, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’, will hit shelves on 29th March via Capitol/EMI Records. It follows the release of her 2021 EP ‘How Did We Get Here?’, and has been introduced via the new single ‘Dangerous Game’.

Speaking about the inspirations behind the LP, Blu has commented: “this album is about really enjoying the high moments in life, but also learning how to talk yourself out of the low moments and become your own best friend. I want to let people know that you can feel it all and do it all. Wherever you’re at is cool.”

On ‘Dangerous Game’ specifically, she notes that “I wanted a song that portrayed this fun character who doesn’t give a fuck, who wants to go out and experience life – which is a big part of my personality”.

Having honed her bass abilities playing alongside the likes of Bleachers, Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polacheck and FLETCHER, Blu’s also going to be hitting the road herself this Spring for a series of headline dates across North America. You can find out where she’ll be stopping off and listen to ‘Dangerous Game’ below.

Play Video

APRIL 2024
25 Boston, MA, The Sinclair
26 Washington, DC, The Atlantis
27 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
29 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground

MAY 2024
01 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
04 West Hollywood, CA, Troubadour
05 San Diego, CA, Casbah

Tags: Blu DeTiger, News, Listen

Latest News

Brittany Howard unveils new track ‘Prove It To You’

Brittany Howard unveils new track Prove It To You

HotWax, Orla Gartland, Circa Waves & more join Live at Leeds In The Park 2024

HotWax, Orla Gartland, Circa Waves & more join Live at Leeds In The Park 2024

Dua Lipa announces next single ‘Training Season’

Dua Lipa announces next single Training Season

FLETCHER announces new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’

FLETCHER announces new album In Search Of The Antidote

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Vinyl at Rough Trade

Jon Hopkins - Contact Note artwork

Jon Hopkins - Contact Note black Vinyl LP - £32.99

RT Pixel
Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament artwork

Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament black Vinyl LP - £27.99

RT Pixel
Michelle - After Dinner We Talk Dreams artwork

Michelle - After Dinner We Talk Dreams blue Vinyl LP - £22.99

RT Pixel
Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever artwork

Jamie T - The Theory of Whatever white Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel
Foals - Life is Yours artwork

Foals - Life is Yours white Vinyl LP - £24.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now