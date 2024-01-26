News
Blu DeTiger to release debut album ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ this spring
She’s just shared a new single and announced a North American headline tour.
NYC’s Blu DeTiger has today shared the news that her debut album, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’, will hit shelves on 29th March via Capitol/EMI Records. It follows the release of her 2021 EP ‘How Did We Get Here?’, and has been introduced via the new single ‘Dangerous Game’.
Speaking about the inspirations behind the LP, Blu has commented: “this album is about really enjoying the high moments in life, but also learning how to talk yourself out of the low moments and become your own best friend. I want to let people know that you can feel it all and do it all. Wherever you’re at is cool.”
On ‘Dangerous Game’ specifically, she notes that “I wanted a song that portrayed this fun character who doesn’t give a fuck, who wants to go out and experience life – which is a big part of my personality”.
Having honed her bass abilities playing alongside the likes of Bleachers, Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polacheck and FLETCHER, Blu’s also going to be hitting the road herself this Spring for a series of headline dates across North America. You can find out where she’ll be stopping off and listen to ‘Dangerous Game’ below.
APRIL 2024
25 Boston, MA, The Sinclair
26 Washington, DC, The Atlantis
27 New York, NY, Irving Plaza
29 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
MAY 2024
01 Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall
04 West Hollywood, CA, Troubadour
05 San Diego, CA, Casbah
